Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: "Actual deals" you can benefit from
News

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: “Actual deals” on smartphones you can benefit from

Deals

Flipkart has listed some of the offers for the upcoming Mobile Bonanza sale starting February 24. Here are some “actual deals” to benefit from.

Moto G 5G

Image: Moto G 5G

It is time for Flipkart’s another deal for the namesake. The Mobile Bonanza sale will go live from February 24 and promises the lowest prices on some of the popular smartphone models. While a majority of the listings accompany asterisks, there are a few deals that you could actually benefit from when compared to a non-sale period. Also Read - Apple AirPods third-gen photos leaked online; take a look here

Throughout the sale, any transaction made via ICICI Credit Cards as well as EMI will fetch you a 10 percent discount. Flipkart is yet to reveal all the offers but from the ones that have been revealed, here’s a list of the phones you are “actually” going to save on. Also Read - Realme GT 5G flaghsip design and camera revealed at MWC Shanghai

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale details

iPhone 11

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 offer, Airpods Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, budget Narzo 30A new leak reveals interesting specs details

The iPhone 11 will be selling at a price of Rs 49,999, which is some notable savings over the regular pricing of Rs 51,999. With its A13 Bionic chip, you are guaranteed solid performance as well as tremendous battery life. Shutterbugs will like the camera performance as well.

iPhone SE

Mi Smart Speaker, xiaomi, iphone se, apple

At Rs 31,999, the iPhone SE makes for a good deal for those wanting an entry into the world of iPhones. The iPhone SE is compact and offers similar general performance as the iPhone 11. Watch out for the smaller display and less-than-adequate battery life.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Flipkart will sell the Narzo 20 Pro at a price of Rs 12,999, including an exchange bonus. Even at Rs 13,999, that’s a saving of Rs 1,000 of the original price. The Narzo 20 Pro is the only phone in its category to offer a superfast 65W fast wired charging solution.

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G

Our current favourite under Rs 25,000 is going on sale at a price of Rs 19,999. The Moto G 5G is a delightful phone due to its stock Android interface as well as impressive battery life. The Snapdragon 750G chip also enables 5G support on this one.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 pro

At Rs 17,999, the Realme 7 Pro is one of the best deals in this Flipkart sale, considering its original price of Rs 19,999. The AMOLED display, Snapdragon 720G’s fast performance, and a 65W fast charging solution are some of the key highlights of this one.

Realme X3

Realme Days Sale, Flipkart,

At Rs 21,999, the Realme X3 will be your only bet at making an entry into the coveted Snapdragon 800 series club. Those looking for a gaming smartphone on a budget should consider this one. The 120Hz LCD display helps with the gaming experience too

Published Date: February 22, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • Published Date: February 22, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G 5G

20999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
48MP+8MP+2MP

Best Sellers