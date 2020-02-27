Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Flipkart has silently listed offers and discounts on smartphones to take on Amazon India. Its competitor to Amazon Fab Phones Fest is called Month-end Mobiles Fest. The sale from February 26 to February 29 brings offers on smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and other brands. Here is a look at top deals available on major smartphones during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 22,999, Galaxy S9+ at Rs 27,999

With Galaxy S20 now official, Samsung is offering big discount on two year-old Galaxy S9 series. During the sale on Flipkart, the Galaxy S9 is available for Rs 22,999 while the Galaxy S9+ is available for Rs 27,999. The Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while Galaxy S9+ offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both are powered by Exynos 9810 SoC, Quad HD+ display, up to 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50 starting Rs 14,999

For Samsung, the Galaxy A50 is already one of the best selling smartphone in the country. Now, the smartphone is becoming even more attractive with discount. The 4GB RAM variant of Galaxy A50, which launched at Rs 21,000, is now available for Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant is discounted to Rs 17,999 on Flipkart. The Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch Full HD display, Exynos 9610 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with triple rear camera setup comprising of a 25-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera, under display fingerprint sensor, Android Pie and a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom at Rs 24,990

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is getting big discount during the sale on Flipkart. The smartphone is being discounted to Rs 24,990. The new price is inclusive of Rs 12,000 off on prepaid orders. The Reno 10x Zoom, as the name implies, brings 10x hybrid zoom. It sports a 6.6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is triple camera setup with 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel on the back. For selfies, Reno 10x Zoom offers a 16-megapixel shooter. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging as well.

Realme X2 Pro at Rs 27,999

During Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest, Realme X2 Pro is available with extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. The smartphone is available starting at Rs 27,999 without the offer. The smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This main camera is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 25mm wide-angle lens. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 from Rs 9,999

Xiaomi might be preparing to launch the Redmi Note 9 series in India. But older models like the Redmi Note 7 Pro still offer great value. Flipkart is now offering the device starting from Rs 9,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,999 while the 128GB storage model is available for Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, it offers a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie and will receive Android 10 update. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, this is one that shows that old does not mean outdated.

Other smartphone offers

During Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest, Flipkart is also offering Redmi K20 series with up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. Realme X2 is available with extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Realme X and Realme XT are available starting from Rs 14,999.