Flipkart National Shopping Days event to start from August 8
Flipkart National Shopping Days event scheduled to start from August 8; top deals teased

The sale event will kick off from August 8 midnight. It will go on for three days to conclude on August 10 at midnight. We combed through the early deals on smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops to provide a small list.

  Published: August 5, 2019 11:26 AM IST
Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale event

E-commerce giant Flipkart has just announced details about its latest sale event, the Flipkart National Shopping Days. According to the details, the sale event will kick off from August 8 midnight. It will go on for three days to conclude on August 10 at midnight. To generate some hype regarding the event, the company has revealed details about some of the deals. In addition to the products and deals, the company has also revealed other launch offers that will be available. Interested buyers who will purchase products with an ICICI credit or debit card will get 10 percent instant discount.

Beyond the instant discount, Flipkart Plus users will also get early access to the deals on August 7 at 8 PM. Flipkart will also offer exclusive discounts to its Flipkart Plus subscribers if they pay using Super Coins. Flipkart also revealed that it will offer a number of pre-sale deals between August 4 till August 6, 2019. The landing page also revealed “extra 20 percent off” on the sale price between 7:47 PM and 8:19 PM. The company is referring to this as “The Freedom Countdown”. Flipkart will also offer an extra 10 percent off on the sale price with a new deal every 8 hours.

Amazon Freedom Sale to kick off from August 8; deals on Oppo K3, Redmi Y3, Honor 8X, Realme U1 and more

Amazon Freedom Sale to kick off from August 8; deals on Oppo K3, Redmi Y3, Honor 8X, Realme U1 and more

Flipkart will also offer a 5 percent extra on top brands between 12 midnight to 2 am and extra discount. The landing page revealed an extra 10 percent discount if they buy three clothes, 15 percent on four clothes. Other offers include up to Rs 25,000 off on flight bookings, up to 80 percent off on refurbished devices. This sale event is likely to compete with the Freedom Sale from Amazon India. We combed through the early deals on smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops to provide a small list of everything important.

Flipkart National Shopping Days: Smartphone deals

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available starting from Rs 13,999 with Rs 1,000 extra on exchange. One can also get the Redmi Note 7S starting from Rs 9,999, Honor 20i starting from Rs 12,999, and Realme 3 Pro starting from 12,999. Interested buyers can buy Vivo Z1 Pro starting from Rs 14,990 with Rs 1,000 off on pre-paid orders. Flipkart will also offer Xiaomi Mi A2, Oppo K1, Asus Max Pro M1, and more at discounted rates. In fact, Apple fans can also get new iPhones with no cost EMI offers and Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection plan. You can check more offers on the mobile landing page.

Top Smart TV, and laptop deals

Flipkart also revealed that it will hold a “Limited hour deal” every day at 12 noon for IFFALCON-branded Android TVs. It did not reveal the exact pricing for most TV models. However, we know that Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch display will be available for at least Rs 19,999. Flipkart is also offering 40-inch Vu Ultra Smart FHD TV for at least Rs 19,999. Other TV models available on sale include products from BPL, Samsung, and more. Users can get extended warranty under Flipkart Protect, Free Installation, Zero transit damage, open box delivery, and more. For laptops, buyers can get laptops worth Rs 49,999 from at least Rs 29,990 across brands.

