Flipkart National Shopping Days sale: Top deals on 4K smart TVs

The Flipkart National Shopping Days sale is already live and will end on August 10. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering good deals on phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and other devices. The company is also giving you an instant 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank’s credit and debit cards. Moreover, you can also get up to 65 percent discount on televisions during the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale. Here’s a look at the top deals and offers on 4K smart TVs during Flipkart sale.

Kodak (55) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV at Rs 32,999

The Kodak 55-inch 4K Ultra High Definition Smart TV offers a resolution of ­­­­­­­­­3840 x 2160 pixels. The smart TV comes with 20W speaker, Mali-T720 GPU, 1GB RAM and flash storage of up to 8GB. This 55-inch comes pre-installed with apps like Hotstar, Netflix, Youtube, Miracast and Aptoide TV. It features three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The company is also giving users one year warranty on this TV model during the sale. This 4K smart TV is currently available for Rs 32,999. You can get up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange of an old TV.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4X Pro (55) with Android at Rs 39,999

This Xiaomi 4K Ultra-HD TV features HDR (High Dynamic Range) picture quality. The Mi TV runs PatchWall with Android TV and supports Google Assistant for voice search. Xiaomi claims to have 7,00,000+ hours of content on its platform. The Wi-Fi smart TV features 64-bit Quad-core processor, which is backed by 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers that support DTS-HD surround sound audio tech. The TV comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, and an S/PDIF and an ethernet port. It is priced at Rs 39,999, and this Xiaomi TV is also one of the best 55-inch 4K smart TVs in India.

Thomson (49) 4K LED Smart Android TV with Netflix at Rs 29,999

The 49-inch Thomson 4K Smart Android TV panel operates at 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution with standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a quad-core A53 CPU, coupled with MaliT860 GPU. You get two 3oW speakers with this Android TV. On the connectivity front, there are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an audio jack port and more. You also get Google Assistant voice search and Netflix support with dedicated keys on the remote. It comes with Dolby Audio and DTS technologies as well. The company will give 16GB of internal storage and 2.5GB RAM. Moreover, Thomson is offering a one-year standard manufacturer warranty. You can buy Thomson’s 4K Android TV for Rs 29,999. Additionally, Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 17,000 off on exchange of an old TV. This TV can be one of your options in the 4K smart TVs in India.

Vu Pixelight (43) 4K LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode at Rs 22,999

Customers can go for the Vu Pixelight Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV. This TV from Vu comes with a 43-inch A+ Grade panel with 178-degree viewing angle. It also features two 20W speakers, and support Dolby Digital and DTS True Sound. The TV ships with the company’s in-house Smart and interactive UI. You get a smart remote control. The remote will help you to stream your content at the click of a button. The company also partnered with Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ZEE5, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Yupp TV, and more. With this TV, one can also access the internet on TV as it features Wi-Fi connectivity. If you are interested in buying this Vu 4K smart TV, then you can get it for Rs 22,999. Buyers can also get up to Rs 10,500 off on exchange.

LG (43) 4K LED Smart TV 2018 Edition at Rs 39,999

This LG TV has a 4K UHD panel with 50Hz refresh rate. The 4K smart TV runs the company’s AI ThinQ features. It is built around a quad-core processor. It supports Dolby Digital Decoder and DTS Virtual: X. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The TV supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play and Movies and more. You also get one year warranty with the LG (43) 4K LED Smart TV. It comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999, and you can get up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange.