Flipkart offering discount on major smartphones
News

Flipkart offering discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme 5s and others

Deals

Check out the deals on smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme on Flipkart during Flipstart Days sale.

  Published: January 2, 2020 9:41 AM IST
Realme 5s review 3

It’s 2020 and if you are still looking to upgrade to a new smartphone then these deals are worth checking out. Flipkart is offering discount on smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme during Flipstart days. The sale is being held during the first three days of the month. Flipstart Days is being held from January 1, 2020 to January 3, 2020 and you can get discount on smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on Flipkart

During the sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available with a discount on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999 while the 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 14,999. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. The smartphone comes with P2i splash proof coating, 4,000mAh battery and Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Realme 5s from Rs 9,999 on Flipkart

On Flipkart, Realme 5s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 10,999. The smartphone was previously offered via flash sale and is now available on open sale. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.50-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 3i from Rs 6,999 on Flipkart

Realme 3i is available at its lowest price ever on Flipkart. The smartphone is now available starting from Rs 6,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 13-megapixel front camera. There is a 4,230mAh battery and support for dual SIM and dedicated memory card slot as well.

Realme X2 from Rs 16,999

Realme X2, the newest smartphone from Realme in India, is available from Rs 16,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 18,999. It comes with exchange offer up to Rs 11,850 off on exchange and 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and 4,000mAh battery. On the back, there is a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. For selfies, Realme X2 is equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter.

  Published Date: January 2, 2020 9:41 AM IST

