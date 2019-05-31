Flipkart offering savings up to Rs 10,200 on Vivo NEX, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, and more

In partnership with Vivo, Flipkart is offering discounts up to Rs 10,200 on several Vivo smartphones. The smartphones that are on sale include Vivo NEX, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Y95, Vivo V11, Vivo Y81 and more. Interested buyers can also get an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. There is no-cost EMI option as well as exchange bonus. If you’re planning on buying a new smartphone, you may want to take a look at Vivo’s offerings on Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know.

Vivo NEX at 39,990

Vivo NEX is the first device with elevating selfie camera from the Chinese smartphone maker. This handset is currently available for Rs 39,990 on Flipkart. To recall, the smartphone made its debut in India in July 2018 with a price tag of Rs 44,990. As for the specification, the device comes with a 6.59-inch full HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM/128GB storage option. There is also a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. You will find an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The is basically aimed at those who desire a futuristic smartphone.

Vivo V11 Pro at 23,990

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo V11 Pro smartphone is its in-display fingerprint sensor. One can buy this smartphone for Rs 23,990 via the mentioned e-commerce website. As for the specifications, the Vivo V11 Pro comes with a 6.41-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and more. In terms of imaging, there is a combination a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It is the second most affordable phone to offer in-display fingerprint sensor tech in India after Oppo K1. The device is backed by a small 3,400mAh battery.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo V11 at 19,990

The Vivo V11 smartphone is basically a slightly toned down version of the Vivo V11 Pro device. With this device, you will not get an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo V11 is available for Rs 19,990 on Flipkart. Earlier, the same device was selling for Rs 24,990. Talking about the specifications of the Vivo V11, it features a 6-inch Full HD+ display, and comes with 6GB RAM/64GB storage option. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. Here, Vivo has included a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel image sensors, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,315mAh battery.

Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 14,990

The e-commerce giant is offering the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of Vivo V9 Pro for Rs 14,990. It was earlier available for Rs 17,990. In terms of specifications, the Vivo V9 Pro packs a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and up to 4GB RAM/ up to 64GB storage. The handset houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. Vivo has equipped the device with a dual rear camera setup that pairs a 13-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and the smartphone is backed by a small 3,260mAh battery.

Vivo Y95 at 13,990

The Vivo Y95 is a selfie-centric phone, which can be purchased for Rs 13,990, down from Rs 16,990. To recall, the Vivo Y95 is powered by a 12nm Snapdragon 439 chipset clocked at 1.9GHz, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. It is offered in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset packs a 6.22-inch notched display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is also equipped with Face Unlock feature and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Y95 comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor and a 2-megapixel rear camera sensor, coupled with AI prowess. On the front is a 20-megapixel AI selfie shooter. It is kept alive by a 4,030mAh battery.