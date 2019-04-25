comscore
Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices like Google Home, Apple Watch, Xiaomi Mi band

Flipkart is offering discounts up to 75 percent on several smart devices from brands like Apple, Google, Xiaomi, Honor, Samsung, Fitbit. It is also offering a no-cost EMI option.

  Published: April 25, 2019 5:31 PM IST
Google Home 1

While Amazon India is gearing up to kick-start its Summer sale on May 4, Flipkart is already hosting a Smart Devices Day sale on its platform. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts up to 75 percent on several smart devices from brands like Apple, Google, Xiaomi, Honor, Samsung, Fitbit. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI option and an additional 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Here’s a look at the top deals.

Google Home Mini, Google Home

Google launched its Google Home Mini and Google Home back in the year 2018. Earlier the Google Home Mini was available for Rs 4,999 on Flipkart. Now, customers can get it for Rs 3,999, which means you are getting Rs 1,000 discount. The Google Home is also on the sale for Rs 7,999, down from Rs 9,999. With these smart devices, one can set reminders, ask questions, play songs, ask Google Assistant to cast TV shows, and more. The devices require a Wi-Fi network, and support both iOS and Android platforms.

Google Home Review: Showing you what connected speakers can do

Apple Watch Series 3, Watch Series 4

To begin with, Apple’s Watch Series 3 GPS with Silver Aluminium Case with Fog Sport band was earlier available for Rs 28,900. Now, you can buy the device for Rs 23,900. This further means that Flipkart is offering you 17 percent of discount. Other than this, the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) with 38mm Space Grey Aluminium case with Black Sport band is also on the sale. Customers can buy this for Rs 27,999. At the moment, there is no information on what are the refreshed price tags of the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 4 review: The go to gadget for fitness and marathon training

Honor Band 3, Band 4

The Honor Band 4 was launched with a price tag of Rs 2,599. Now, it is available for the same price as earlier the site was selling the device for Rs 2,999. The site is showing that it is offering customers 13 percent discount. The Honor Band 4 packs a 2.5D curved color AMOLED display and offers continuous heart-rate monitoring and sleep monitoring, Huawei TruScreen 3.0 heart rate technology. It is also capable of capturing night infrared heart rate monitoring. The Honor Band 3, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,799. Flipkart is offering 40 percent off on this device.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Mi Band HRX Edition

Xiaomi’s Mi band 3 can be purchased for Rs 1,999. The device is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life. It offers support for continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step tracking, Idle alert, and more. The Mi Band HRX Edition, on the other hand, is currently available for Rs 1,299. The device is IP67 certified and is said to deliver up to 23 days of battery life. The water-resistant band features an OLED panel.

  Published Date: April 25, 2019 5:31 PM IST

