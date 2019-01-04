Flipkart offers on smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers: here are details

With the start of new year 2019, Flipkart has discounted few smart products across categories. Out of various offers, some of the deals and discounts on smartwatches and smart speakers are worth looking at. The e-commerce platform is also giving Rs 1,000 off on select products for prepaid transactions.

If you are interested in buying Google Home smart speaker, then the device is now available on Flipkart for Rs 9,999 along with a Rs 1,000 additional discount for those who choose to pay in advance and not cash on delivery. Additionally, the 10 percent off is on Axis Bank buzz card and you can enjoy ad-free music streaming from Gaana on Google Home till March 31, 2019.

Coming to smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 3 has been discounted by Rs 4,000. The smartwatch was earlier available on Flipkart for Rs 31,900, but for limited time the e-commerce platform is offering discount of Rs 4,000 and effective price comes out to be Rs 27,900. The Rs 1,000 prepaid transaction offer is not valid on the Apple Watch, but the 10 percent off is working for Axis Bank buzz card. The smartwatch is 2017 model. It is waterproof and comes with a built-in GPS.

Consumers are also getting discount on Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro. This too is water-resistant smartwatch and comes with a built-in GPS. Additionally, it even has a heart-rate tracker. Flipkart is currently selling the Gear Fit 2 Pro at Rs 8,999 down from its MRP of Rs 13,990.

Lastly, for fitness enthusiasts, Flipkart has discounted the Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker band by almost half of its box price. The Fitbit Charge 2 is currently available at Rs 7,499 down from its MRP of Rs 14,999. The 10 percent off will be given to Axis Bank buzz card payments.