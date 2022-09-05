Flipkart offers price cut up to Rs 29,000 on iPhone 13 ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Apple is set to launch its iPhone 14 series on September 7. At the event, Apple will launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, ahead of iPhone 14 series launch e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering 12 percent discount on 128 GB variant iPhone 13. So, the new purchase price is Rs 69,999. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant is available for Rs 79,999. Furthermore, customers can avail an exchange offer that will allow users to get up to Rs 19,000 off when purchasing the iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 likely to be announced on September 7 alongside iPhone 14, Watch 8

Apple iPhone 13 bank offers on Flipkart

HDFC Bank Credit card users can enjoy Rs. 2000 cashback and there is also 5 percent discount on your Flipkart purchase using Axis Bank cards. Additional, one can enjoy Rs.1000 cashback on IDFC cards Also Read - How to upgrade iCloud storage on iPhone, iPad, Mac: A step-by-step guide

For those who are unaware, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and it gets power from an A15 Bionic chipset. It houses 12 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lenses on the back and on the front, it has a 12 megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 3 likely to be discontinued soon: Report

A recent report claimed that iPhone 14 could be $50 cheaper than its predecessor, which started at $800. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 14 Max will cost $100 more than the vanilla model, which will put its price at $850 or $900 and both Pro models may get a $100 increase. Apple has informed suppliers that it is now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better, and it will ship 95 million devices.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Also Read – Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE is expected to look like iPhone XR

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video. Also Read – iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 30W fast charging tipped once again

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple may also use the event to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8, which will reportedly look similar to last year’s model.

The new Apple Watch 8 Series will most likely get the feature to detect body temperature. This feature is expected to be seen in the standard Apple Watch Series 8 as well. Apple will also be working on improving tracking sensors to measure aspects such as elevation.