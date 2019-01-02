Flipkart Payday Sale: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A at Rs 22,999, iFFALCON Android TV at Rs 12,999, Huami Amazfit Bip from Rs 5,799 and other deals

Flipkart’s first major sale for 2019 is the Payday sale, which is held on the first two days of every month. During the Payday sale, Flipkart is offering discounts on televisions, appliances, electronics and other devices. The Payday sale, which ends tonight, continues the new year special deals and customers shopping will be able to avail 10 percent off on all debit or credit cards and net banking. The discount is also applicable on EMI transactions and Flipkart says maximum discount per card is up to Rs 1,000. Here is a look at some of the top deals that you can get during the Payday sale on Flipkart:

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A at Rs 22,999

Xiaomi started the new year by announcing price cut on its Mi TV 4A lineup due to cut in GST rates on televisions. The Chinese company announced that 32-inch models of Mi TV 4A and mi TV 4C Pro will be available at new retail price of Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,999 respectively. However, if you want a bigger screen then the Mi TV 4A with 43-inch panel is available for Rs 22,999 on Flipkart.

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A was launched at Rs 25,999 and is being discounted by 11 percent. In addition, customers get up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange and 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and that of other banks as well. The Mi TV 4A features a 43-inch Full HD panel and is supported by a 20W speaker output. There are three HDMI ports and three USB ports and Xiaomi says the TV will get Android TV Oreo 8.1 update with Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in in 2019.

iFFALCON 32-inch Android TV at Rs 12,999

iFFALCON has been slowly raising the bar in the smart TV segment by offering Android as default on its televisions that also feature Google certification. During the Payday sale, Flipkart is offering the 32-inch Android TV for Rs 12,999, a discount of 31 percent from its launch price of Rs 18,999 including extra Rs 1,000 off.

There is also Rs 4,000 off on exchange and EMI options starting from Rs 432 per month. The TV features a 32-inch HD ready panel supporting a resolution of Rs 1366 x 768 pixels and comes equipped with two HDMI ports and one USB port. Flipkart is also offering Buyback guarantee for Rs 99, where customers are assured of Rs 5,750 on exchanging the TV within 24 months.

Watch: Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV First Look

Other deals on TVs

Samsung‘s 32-inch HD Ready LED TV 2018 Edition is available for Rs 14,999, a 44 percent off from its retail price of Rs 26,900. Thomson B9 Pro Full HD LED Smart TV is available for Rs 17,999, a discount of 30 percent on its regular price. Vu’s 40-inch Full HD LED TV is available for a retail price of Rs 15,999 while 49-inch model is priced at Rs 22,999.

Google Home and Home Mini starting price of Rs 4,999

If you are planning to turn your home into a smart home then buying Google Home or Home Mini would be the right start. Google Home speakers are powered Google Assistant, which can do things like turning on or off WiFi-enabled lights in your living room or kitchen. It can also connect with door cameras and control other WiFi-enabled smart devices in your home. In addition, it can quickly answer your questions, give update on traffic conditions and even book an Uber. Google Home Mini is priced at Rs 4,999 while the Google Home smart speaker is priced at Rs 9,999.

Syska 7W WiFi-enabled LED Smart Bulb at Rs 999

Now, that you have bought Google Home or Home Mini, it is essential to buy some connected accessories as well. During the Payday sale, Flipkart is offering 44 percent off on Syska‘s 7W Smart LED Bulb with WiFi connectivity. The Smart Bulb supports RGB and can be control via smart speakers. It supports up to 3 million colors and is compatible with Google Assistant.

Huami Amazfit Bip Smartwatch at Rs 5,799

If your New Year resolution is to lose weight or get fit in general then you would need a smartwatch or a wearable to track your progress. The Amazfit Bip from Huami, which is available at Rs 5,799, will be a great place to start. For starters, the Amazfit Bip looks like an Apple Watch with a square watch face and offers up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge. It comes equipped with 3-axis accelerometer, barometer, compass, optical heart rate sensor and can display notifications. It also has a built-in GPS with GLONASS to track your run.

Deals on Home Appliances

Flipkart says customers fully automatic washing machines start at Rs 10,499 while semi-automatics start at Rs 6,599. There are also deals on split ACs starting from Rs 20,499 while Inverter ACs start from Rs 21,999. Microwaves are available at up to 50 percent off while refrigerators are getting exchange offer.