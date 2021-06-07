Flipkart Poco Days Sale June 2021: Get Up to 27 percent discount on Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3, and more

Flipkart Poco Days Sale June 2021: Flipkart is hosting a six-days Poco Days sale on its website. The sale went live on June 4 and will continue till June 8. As part of the sale, the e-retailer is offering good discounts on some of the popular Poco phones including Poco M2 Pro, Poco X3, etc. Prospective buyers can grab up to a 27 percent discount on some of the Poco phones listed on the site during the sale. Here’s the list Also Read - 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3

Poco X3

Flipkart is offering up to a 27 percent discount on the Poco X3. The phone is currently retailing at Rs 14,499, down from the MRP of Rs 19,999. The phone equips a Snapdragon 732G processor, a quad-rear camera setup, and a huge 6,000mAh battery.

Poco X3 Pro

The mid-ranger Poco X3 Pro can be grabbed at Rs 18,999 during the sale. The discount is available for the 128GB storage model that’s original price comes at Rs 20,999. The Poco X3 Pro packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 860 SoC, 48-megapixel quad-rear camera system, and a 5,160mAh battery.

Poco M3

Poco M3, the affordable smartphone from the Chinese brand can be grabbed at Rs 10,499 during the Flipkart Poco Days Sale. The phone was launched at Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. The phone offers a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, triple rear camera system, and a 6,000mAh with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M2 Pro

As part of the Poco Days Sale, Flipkart is offering the Poco M2 Pro at a discount price of Rs 13,999 for the 128GB storage model. The phone was launched at Rs 16,999 (the high-end model) in July last year. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera array, Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco M2

Poco M2 is available at Rs 9,499 for the 64GB storage model. It was launched for a price of Rs 10,999 in India. The phone bundles an exchange offer of up to Rs 8,900. It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco C3

The budget Poco C3 phone is currently retailing at Rs 7,499 for the 32GB storage model. The phone bundles an exchange offer of up to Rs 6,900. The phone features a 6.53-inch display, a 13-megapixel triple camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery.