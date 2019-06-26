Flipkart has just kicked off its latest sale event, called the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days. This sale event will go on for five days and concludes on June 30. Flipkart has teamed with smartphone makers to offer discounts on a number of devices. In addition to straight up discounts, Flipkart is also offering exchange offers and cash back to buyers. Beyond this, smartphone buyers will also get Complete Mobile Protection at a 50 percent discount during the sale. Given that a number of smartphones are available as part of the Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale, we have compiled a list of top 10 offers.

Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale details

Poco F1

First up in the list of best deals in the ongoing Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days is Poco F1. The base variant of the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is currently priced at Rs 17,999. This marks a Rs 4,000 flat discount and buyers can further push the price down by up to Rs 17,900 with the exchange offer. Beyond this, Flipkart is also offering a number of bank offers for an additional discount for Axis Bank and ICICI card users.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Price 17999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.18-inch Full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a is the second deal that we recommend potential buyers to check out during the sale. According to the sale page, the smartphone is available for Rs 39,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. However, buyers can reduce the price to Rs 4,000 if they opt for a prepaid transaction. This amount is not limited to any specific type of card or band. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering its no-cost EMI, Exchange offer, and other partner and bank offers.

Features Google Pixel 3a Price 39999 Chipset Snapdragon 670 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.6-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh

Realme 3 Pro

Next offer that we have shortlisted from the sale is on the Realme 3 Pro. According to the listing, Realme 3 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB is available for Rs 13,999, instead of Rs 15,999. A similar discount is also available for the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant where buyers can get it for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 17,999. Going by the trend, Flipkart is also offering the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant for Rs 16,999, down from Rs 19,999. Similar to other offers, users can push the price further down with the help of exchange and other bank offers.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi is also offering its recently announced Redmi Note 7S on sale for interested buyers. There is no straight-up discount on the price of the device. However, Flipkart is offering its no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and other bank discounts to push the final price down for the smartphone. These offers are available both for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage as well as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 10999 Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Vivo V15 Pro

Moving to other offers, we found that Vivo V15 Pro is also available at an attractive price for buyers. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 26,990 after a Rs 6,000 discount. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant are priced at Rs 29,990 instead of the usual Rs 34,990 price. Similar to other offers, buyers can use the exchange offer, No cost EMI and bank offer to maximize their savings.

Features Vivo V15 Pro Price 28990 Chipset Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,700mAh

LG G7+ ThinQ

LG G7+ ThinQ is the first and only LG smartphone on the list. The reason that we have added this deal to out shortlist is because of the impressive discount, performance, and audio quality. Talking about the deal details, the smartphone is now available for Rs 40,000 instead of the Rs 55,000 after a Rs 15,000 discount. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering the exchange offer, along with Bank and other partner offers. If users don’t really want the G7+ and are interested in the LG G7 ThinQ, it is also available on sale.

Features LG G7 Plus ThinQ Price – Chipset Snapdragon 845 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.1-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 is the first smartphone from Chinese gaming smartphone maker Black Shark to launch in India. The company launched the device just about a month back and it is now available as part of the sale event. However, there is no actual price cut on both the variants of the smartphone as part of the sale. Instead, users can decrease the price of the device with the help of the exchange offer or other bank offers and No cost EMI options.

Features Black Shark 2 Price 39999 Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,000mAh

Realme C1

Moving forward, let’s look at the Realme C1 offer listed on the landing page of the Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days. However, taking a closer look at the listing about pricing details, we get to know that there is no actual price reduction. This means that instead of a direct price reduction, you will have to rely on the exchange offers. In addition to this, users can also look to a number of Bank offers to further push the price of the Realme C1 down.

Features Realme C1 (2019) Price 8499 Chipset Snapdragon 450 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,230mAh

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched a year back in early 2018. However, the device is quite capable and can still work well as a new device for you or your parents. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 636 SoC with an octa-core CPU. According to the details, the device is available for Rs 8,499 instead of the launch price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. Buyers can make use of the Flipkart exchange offer, and other Bank offers to further increase the money that they save.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Price 10999 Chipset Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.99-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Motorola One Power

The last offer as part of our list is the Motorola One Power. After a recent price cut, the smartphone is now available for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. Buyers can also take the benefit of the bank offers, or exchange offer to increase the money that they are saving. We know that this may not qualify as a proper discount but this still helps you save your money.

Features Motorola One Power Price 15999 Chipset Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.2-inch, FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 5,000mAh