Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Offers on Realme 5, 3 Pro, X and more
News

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

During the Realme Days sale, the e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on several Realme devices. These include Realme 5, Realme 3i, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro and more.

  Published: September 14, 2019 3:07 PM IST
realme 5 review

Image Credit - Rehan Hooda

In partnership with Realme, Flipkart is hosting a Realme Days sale. This 72 hours sale will end on September 14 midnight. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on several Realme devices. These include Realme 5, Realme 3i, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro and more. Here’s a quick look at the Realme Days sale’s offers, deals and discounts.

Realme 5

The Realme 5, which is a budget device, was recently launched in India. During the Realme Days sale, Flipkart is selling the phone for the same old price. The 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage of the phone is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 10,999. You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. You can even get up to Rs 9,000 off on exchange of an old phone. Moreover, there is also a no-cost EMI option.

Realme XT First Impressions: Megapixel war is back in 2019

Also Read

Realme XT First Impressions: Megapixel war is back in 2019

This Realme smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It offers a whopping 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro

Consumers will be able to purchase the Realme 2 Pro smartphone at Rs 8,999 during the sale on Flipkart. As per listing, the Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs 10,999. The top-end model is also on sale. It includes 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which will cost you Rs 12,999.

Realme XT Iconic case, 10,000mAh Power Bank, and Realme Buds Wireless launch in India

Also Read

Realme XT Iconic case, 10,000mAh Power Bank, and Realme Buds Wireless launch in India

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. It is equipped with dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. It comes in black, light blue and deep blue color options.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Realme 3

The Realme 3 has already been discounted by the company and it now retails at Rs 8,499. According to the listing, there is no direct discount on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants, they still cost Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively. But, you do get various bank card offers and up to Rs 10,150 exchange offers to increase savings. As for the specifications, the Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery.

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; to launch in December in India

Also Read

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; to launch in December in India

It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies.

Realme X

The Realme X smartphone is permanently available for purchase online. This device comes with a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is priced at Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Customers can also go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs 19,999. Realme is offering this phone in two colors, including Onion and Garlic. Customers can also get extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange value over-and-above your phone’s estimated cost.

Realme 3 Pro

The company’s popular Realme 3 Pro phone is also on the sale. On the purchase of this device, customers can get 18 percent discount on Flipkart. The handset can be purchased for Rs 12,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999. You can get up to Rs 14,650 off on exchange of an old phone. This Realme device comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, Android 9 Pie OS, a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, a 4,045mAh battery and more.

Features Realme X 3 Pro Realme 3
Price 16999 12999 8499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android Pie 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP 16MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 25MP 13MP
Battery 3,765mAh 4,045mAh 4,320mAh

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  Published Date: September 14, 2019 3:07 PM IST

