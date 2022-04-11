Flipkart Refurbished Mobiles From Apple Google Samsung Devices Get Massive Discounts Check Deals

Flipkart has a refurbished store where you can purchase some older devices from brands such as Apple, Google, Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and more. These are used devices and hence Flipkart offers them at exceptionally low prices, compared to the original price. However, the availability of these units might be limited. Also Read - How to switch off your Apple iPhone 11

According to Flipkart, these refurbished devices are minimally used and are fully functional. They are offered in various price bands ranging from old flagships to some mid-range devices. Flipkart claims that it conducts up to 47 quality checks by professionals on these refurbished smartphones. You will be able to find deals on iPhones, Mi, Samsung, Vivo, OPPO & more.

The value proposition of these devices is supposed to be much higher than brand new phones.

Flipkart classifies each refurbished device under different categories,on their basis of their condition. Buyers can get up to 6 months of warranty. The phones also have a 7-day return policy. The biggest caveat is looking for a good deal. Here we will try to look for a few good deals on offer:

Refurbished Apple iPhones

Apple iPhones are steeply-priced in India. At least brand new devices and the current generation of flagships. However, Apple’s devices are known for their relatively long life. The refurbished store is a good place to get a deal on an iPhone you have been eyeing. First-time iPhone users can also purchase these devices to enter the Apple ecosystem without spending massive amounts of money.

At the time of writing this article, the refurbished iPhone SE is selling at a price of Rs 8,449 for the 32GB variant. To be clear, this is the first generation of the iPhone SE. The Apple iPhone 6s is also selling at a price of Rs 11,999 for the variant with 32GB of internal storage. The iPhone 6 Plus is selling at a price of Rs 13,499. iPhone 7 can be purchased at a price of Rs 14,499. The refurbished iPhone X is still on the more expensive side, selling at Rs 30,999 for the 64GB variant.

Refurbished Google Pixel

Buyers interested in the refurbished Pixel 3 XL can get the device for as low as Rs 15,999 for the 128 GB storage variant. The 64GB variant can be purchased for as low as Rs 13,899. Pixel 3a XL is selling can be purchased at Rs 14,275.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy

The refurbished Samsung Galaxy S20 is selling at a price of Rs 37,999 for the 128GB variant. Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at Rs 16,990 for the 128GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy F12 cab is purchased at Rs 9,997 for the 128 GB variant.