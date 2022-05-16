comscore Flipkart Refurbished sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung, Redmi devices
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Refurbished Phone Sale Offers On Iphones Samsung Flagships Redmi Devices
News

Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

Deals

With the refurbished smartphones, buyers can get up to 12 months of warranty. The phones also have a 7-day return policy.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 is also available on Flipkart

Flipkart has started a sale on its refurbished smartphone section. Refurbished gadgets are used gadgets that undergo quality checks and necessary repairs. Considering that these devices are used, they are often sold at a discounted price. The buyers can get premium smartphones at the price of mid-range devices. Sometimes even at prices of the budget segment if the model is old. Flipkart is offering premium devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, Xiaomi and more under the current sale. Users should keep in mind that the availability of these units might be limited. Also Read - India’s tablet market registers 68% YoY growth, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

Flipkart makes many assurances for the devices available on the refurbished store. The devices are claimed to be either with minimal or no scratches. They also give assured seller warranty. Additionally, they also provide compatible or original accessories. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) launched with Snapdragon 720G SoC

The refurbished smartphones are offered in various price bands. Flipkart claims that it conducts up to 47 quality checks by professionals on these refurbished smartphones. Especially buyers looking to purchase a device that are in the flagship segment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 50MP triple camera setup

With the refurbished smartphones, buyers can get up to 12 months of warranty. The phones also have a 7-day return policy. The biggest caveat is looking for a good deal. Let’s take a look at some of the deals on the website.

Apple

Apple iPhone 6s (64GB): The iPhone 6s is selling at a price of Rs 13,699. The 32GB variant is selling at a price as low as Rs 11,699. The 128 GB variant is currently available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 15,499.

iPhone 7 128GB is selling at Rs 14,799. It comes with a compatible charger and cable as well. The 32GB smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 12,799.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3a XL is selling at a price of Rs 13,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Pixel 4 is selling at a price of Rs 19,999 for the 64GB variant. Buyers looking for the Pixel 3XL will have to shed an amount of Rs 25,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in the Refurbished store. It is selling at Rs 24,999 for the Rs 128GB storage. The phone comes with a punch-hole display. The Galaxy S20 is also available at a price of Rs 36,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy F12 with 128GB of storage has been priced at Rs 13,999 for an unboxed version. The Samsung Galaxy F42 comes with 128GB storage and is selling at Rs 17,999.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with 64GB storage is selling at Rs 12,999. The Redmi 9 Power is selling at Rs 9,999 for the 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 10S comes with 128GB and is priced at Rs 12,899. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with price tag of Rs 16,199 for the variant with 128GB storage. The Redmi 9i with 64GB of storage will be available at Rs 8,499.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 1:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 16, 2022 1:11 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Mobiles
Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

Deals

Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

Photo Gallery

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

News

Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

This smartphone app's putting an end to Malaria

News

This smartphone app's putting an end to Malaria

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Aprilia Scooter खरीदने के लिए चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे, जानिए क्या हैं नई कीमतें

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 16 May 2022: आज फ्री में पाएं Gloo Wall, Pets और Emotes, इस तरह करें कोड रिडीम

WhatsApp का 2-Step वेरिफिकेशन क्यों है इम्पॉर्टेंट और इसे कैसे सेट करें?

ज्यादातर Ferrari supercars का रंग लाल ही क्यों होता है? क्या आप जानते हैं इस सवाल का जवाब

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 में मिलेगा दमदार कैमरा अपग्रेड, डिटेल आई सामने

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999