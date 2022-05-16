Flipkart has started a sale on its refurbished smartphone section. Refurbished gadgets are used gadgets that undergo quality checks and necessary repairs. Considering that these devices are used, they are often sold at a discounted price. The buyers can get premium smartphones at the price of mid-range devices. Sometimes even at prices of the budget segment if the model is old. Flipkart is offering premium devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, Xiaomi and more under the current sale. Users should keep in mind that the availability of these units might be limited. Also Read - India’s tablet market registers 68% YoY growth, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

Flipkart makes many assurances for the devices available on the refurbished store. The devices are claimed to be either with minimal or no scratches. They also give assured seller warranty. Additionally, they also provide compatible or original accessories.

The refurbished smartphones are offered in various price bands. Flipkart claims that it conducts up to 47 quality checks by professionals on these refurbished smartphones. Especially buyers looking to purchase a device that are in the flagship segment.

With the refurbished smartphones, buyers can get up to 12 months of warranty. The phones also have a 7-day return policy. The biggest caveat is looking for a good deal. Let’s take a look at some of the deals on the website.

Apple

Apple iPhone 6s (64GB): The iPhone 6s is selling at a price of Rs 13,699. The 32GB variant is selling at a price as low as Rs 11,699. The 128 GB variant is currently available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 15,499.

iPhone 7 128GB is selling at Rs 14,799. It comes with a compatible charger and cable as well. The 32GB smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 12,799.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3a XL is selling at a price of Rs 13,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Pixel 4 is selling at a price of Rs 19,999 for the 64GB variant. Buyers looking for the Pixel 3XL will have to shed an amount of Rs 25,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in the Refurbished store. It is selling at Rs 24,999 for the Rs 128GB storage. The phone comes with a punch-hole display. The Galaxy S20 is also available at a price of Rs 36,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy F12 with 128GB of storage has been priced at Rs 13,999 for an unboxed version. The Samsung Galaxy F42 comes with 128GB storage and is selling at Rs 17,999.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with 64GB storage is selling at Rs 12,999. The Redmi 9 Power is selling at Rs 9,999 for the 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 10S comes with 128GB and is priced at Rs 12,899. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with price tag of Rs 16,199 for the variant with 128GB storage. The Redmi 9i with 64GB of storage will be available at Rs 8,499.