Flipkart Republic Day Sale announced, starts from January 20: Deals, discounts and everything you need to know

Flipkart will be offering an additional 26 percent off each day, scheduled to go live from 2:00PM to 6:00PM.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 11:46 AM IST
Amazon India recently announced its Great Indian Sale and now, its rival Flipkart has announced its Republic Day sale. The sale will commence on January 20 and will continue until January 22. Flipkart Plus users will get an early access on January 19 at 8:00PM. The e-commerce giant has teamed-up with SBI and is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Credit cards. Other offers include No cost EMI, exchange offers on old mobiles, TVs, Appliances and laptops, Debit Card EMI and more.

When the Republic Day sale will go live, Flipkart will be offering deals on mobiles, laptops, TVs and more in every eight hours. One can get ‘Rush Hours’ extra discounts on January 20 only, which will be live till 2:00AM. The site will be offering an additional 26 percent off each day, scheduled to go live from 2:00PM to 6:00PM. On purchase of Rs 1,450, customers will get 10 percent off, and spending Rs 1,950, you can get 15 percent off. There is also a Buy 3 get 10 percent off offer and buy 4 get 15 percent off offer on clothing and apparels. Buyers can also get up to 75 percent off on TVs and Appliances and up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories.

Besides, as mentioned, Amazon India will be hosting its yearly shopping carnival, called Amazon Great Indian Sale, that will kick start from January 20 and will end on January 23. As always, Amazon Prime members will get the benefit of 12 hours early access. During the sale, one can get an additional 10 percent instant discount on payment transaction via HDFC cards.

Customers can also get Rs 3,000 off on purchase of Amazon devices, including FireTV Stick, Amazon Echo, and Kindle eReaders. Additionally, OnePlus 6T will also be available at an ‘unbeatable exchange offer.’ The Redmi Y2 will reportedly be offered in ‘lowest ever’ price. Amazon further states that the Huawei Nova 3i and Honor 8X will get ‘never seen before’ price.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 11:46 AM IST

