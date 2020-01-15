Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

Flipkart is about to begin its Republic Day sale this weekend. For Flipkart Plus users, the sale will begin on January 18 noon. Meanwhile, for regular users, the Flipkart republic day sale will commence on January 19. The sale will end on January 22 for everybody.

Flipkart’s Republic day sale 2020 is meant to take on Amazon’s Great Indian Sale 2020. Hence, a lot of big deals and great offers are expected. The Republic Day Sale 2020 will see price cuts on several smartphones across various price segments. Further, there will also be deals on smartwatches, cameras, headphones and other electronics.

Additionally, users of ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Debit/Credit cards will get an extra discount of 10 percent instantly. Read on to check out some of the best offers at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020.

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be available at Rs 10,999 and the Lenovo K10 note will be available for Rs 8,999. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale also sees the Samsung Galaxy S9 starting at Rs 22,999. It will be the first smartphone under Rs 25,000 to feature a QHD+ display.

If you’re looking for stock Android options, Google’s Pixel 3A series will start at Rs 27,999 during the sale. The Pixel 3A series brings Google’s GCam powered camera performance in mid-range prices. Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 gaming phone also gets a Rs 10,000 price cut. Available for Rs 29,999 the Black Shark 2 will now be the cheapest dedicated gaming smartphone in India.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Other deals

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone, there are offers on those too. Apple’s iPhone XS, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 will also be on sale. The price for the iPhone XS is, however, still under wraps. Other smartphones like the Realme 3 and the Asus Max M2 will both be available at low prices of Rs 6,999. The Motorola One Vision and One action will be available for Rs 13,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Note that these are only some of the offers available and more offers are expected to drop when the sale begins.

