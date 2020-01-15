comscore Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Deals Galaxy S9, Pixel 3a, iPhone XS and more
News

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Deals Galaxy S9, Pixel 3a, iPhone XS and more

Deals

Flipkart's Republic Day Sale 2020 will begin on January 19 and go on until January 22.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 10:28 AM IST
samsung galaxy s9 camera

Flipkart is about to begin its Republic Day sale this weekend. For Flipkart Plus users, the sale will begin on January 18 noon. Meanwhile, for regular users, the Flipkart republic day sale will commence on January 19. The sale will end on January 22 for everybody.

Related Stories


Flipkart’s Republic day sale 2020 is meant to take on Amazon’s Great Indian Sale 2020. Hence, a lot of big deals and great offers are expected. The Republic Day Sale 2020 will see price cuts on several smartphones across various price segments. Further, there will also be deals on smartwatches, cameras, headphones and other electronics.

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

Additionally, users of ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Debit/Credit cards will get an extra discount of 10 percent instantly. Read on to check out some of the best offers at the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020.

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be available at Rs 10,999 and the Lenovo K10 note will be available for Rs 8,999. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale also sees the Samsung Galaxy S9 starting at Rs 22,999. It will be the first smartphone under Rs 25,000 to feature a QHD+ display.

If you’re looking for stock Android options, Google’s Pixel 3A series will start at Rs 27,999 during the sale. The Pixel 3A series brings Google’s GCam powered camera performance in mid-range prices. Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 gaming phone also gets a Rs 10,000 price cut. Available for Rs 29,999 the Black Shark 2 will now be the cheapest dedicated gaming smartphone in India.

Elon Musk shares video of a 'talking' Tesla, says feature could come soon to Tesla cars

Also Read

Elon Musk shares video of a 'talking' Tesla, says feature could come soon to Tesla cars

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Other deals

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone, there are offers on those too. Apple’s iPhone XS, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 will also be on sale. The price for the iPhone XS is, however, still under wraps.  Other smartphones like the Realme 3 and the Asus Max M2 will both be available at low prices of Rs 6,999. The Motorola One Vision and One action will be available for Rs 13,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Note that these are only some of the offers available and more offers are expected to drop when the sale begins.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 10:28 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

89900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
News
New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details

Telecom

BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

Gaming

PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

News

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Huawei P40 Pro could feature a quad-curved display

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals
Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

News

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details
Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM
Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date, offers

News

Honor 9X launched in India: Price, sale date, offers
Nokia reduces prices across its range in India

Deals

Nokia reduces prices across its range in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ‘The Frame’ TV Sale : आज सेल पर आएगा सैमसंग का 'द फ्रेम' स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें फीचर्स

फेसबुक गेमिंग की ग्रोथ 210%, एमेजॉन Twitch अभी भी पहले नंबर पर

बजाज चेतक भारत में एक लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज में चलता है 95 किलोमीटर

Infinix Hot 8 Flipkart sale आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी, 3 बैक कैमरे, 5000mAh बैटरी और 4GB रैम की कीमत है 6999 रुपये

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर, कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Huawei P40 Pro could feature a quad-curved display
News
Huawei P40 Pro could feature a quad-curved display
New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

News

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

News

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details
Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM
Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

News

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook