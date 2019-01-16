comscore
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Asus Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M2, Max M2, and more available with discounts, offers

The limited-time promotion will start from January 20 and continue till January 22.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 9:15 PM IST
Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone soon, you may want to take a look at Asus’ offerings. Kicking things off in 2019, Flipkart recently announced ‘Republic Day Sale’, its first major sale of the year. During the limited-time promotion, which will start on January 20 and continue till January 22, nearly all of Asus’ smartphones will be available at discounted prices and other goodies like ‘No Cost EMI’ and exchange offers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

During Flipkart’s ‘Republic Day Sale’, Asus will be offering a flat discount of Rs 8,000 on its flagship Asus Zenfone 5Z smartphone. Post discount, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage models of the 5Z will be available at reduced prices of Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. Customers can also avail ‘No Cost EMI’ for up to six months, and purchase complete mobile protection plan at a discounted price of Rs 399.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

A well-rounded mid-range smartphone, Asus Zenfone Max M2 will be available at a discount of Rs 500 during Flipkart’s ‘Republic Day Sale’. While the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant will be available at Rs 9,499, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model will have its price reduced to Rs 11,499. Other offers include ‘No Cost EMI’ for up to six months, and complete mobile protection plan at a low price of Rs 70.

Asus ROG Phone with Android 9 Pie spotted in benchmark

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone with Android 9 Pie spotted in benchmark

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

It may be a little old, but Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is still one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the market right now. All three configurations of the smartphone – 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB storage – will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 each during Flipkart’s ‘Republic Day Sale’, bringing their prices to Rs 8,999, Rs 10,999, and Rs 12,999, respectively. Customers can opt for ‘No Cost EMI’ up to six months, and purchase complete mobile protection plan for just Rs 70.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

While there are no discounts on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, customers can avail ‘No Cost EMI’ for a maximum of six months, and buy complete mobile protection plan for a mere Rs 70 during Flipkart’s ‘Republic Day Sale’. There’s also an extra discount of 10 percent for SBI credit card holders. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB storage variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

There won’t be any discounts for Asus Zenfone Max M1 during Flipkart’s ‘Republic Day Sale’, and the smartphone will be available at its regular price of Rs 7,499. However, customers can choose to pay via ‘No Cost EMI’ over a period of up to six months, and get complete mobile protection plan at Rs 70. Those who have SBI credit cards will get an additional discount of 10 percent.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Originally priced at Rs 5,999, the entry-level Asus Zenfone Lite L1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 during Flipkart’s ‘Republic Day Sale’. There’s also ‘No Cost EMI’ up to six months included in the mix, and complete mobile protection plan can be purchased at an insanely-low price of Rs 9. For SBI credit card holders, there’s an extra discount of 10 percent.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 9:15 PM IST

