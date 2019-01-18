Flipkart Republic Day sale starts January 20: Microsoft Surface Go, HP laptop, DSLRs and other deals on electronics

India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on January 26, and e-commerce platforms are leaving no stone unturned to make the most out of the celebrations by offering discounts and deals on major products. Amazon India’s Great Indian Sale starts early for Prime members on January 19 and goes live for regular customers on January 20. Flipkart is also holding its own Republic Day sale from January 20 to January 22 where customers can avail discounts on mobiles, consumer electronics and other devices. While the highlight will be deals on smartphones from brands like Asus, Xiaomi, Vivo among others, there will also be discounts on electronics that might interest shoppers during the Republic Day week.

During the three day sale, Flipkart says it is offering up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories. Those shopping with SBI Credit Card can avail 10 percent instant discount and there will also be 26 percent off on select products. Flipkart is promising up to Rs 40,000 off on top laptops, discounts on DSLRs, power banks, storage devices starting at Rs 279, affordable tablets starting from Rs 2,999 during the Republic Day sale. Here is a look at top offers across Electronics and Accessories during the three day sale on Flipkart.

Microsoft Surface Go at Rs 33,999

Microsoft Surface Go, which launched last month at a retail price of Rs 37,999, is getting a discount of Rs 4,000. The Surface Go, which is the most compact Surface yet, will be available at a starting price of Rs 33,999. The price is for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and support for expandable storage. The Surface Go features a 10-inch display and is powered by Intel Pentium processor.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

While the Surface Go does not pack a lot of processing power, we found it to be plenty powerful for basic tasks and multitasking in our review. For Rs 33,999, customers will only get the tablet and those who need a keyboard or stylus will have to buy the Surface Type Cover and Surface Pen separately.

HP 14q Windows Laptop for Rs 25,990

If you are looking for an entry-level laptop then HP‘s 14q laptop powered by a Core i3 processor will be available for Rs 25,990. The laptop, priced at Rs 31,837, is getting a discount of 18 percent during the sale on Flipkart. The laptop features a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, DOS and weighs only 1.47Kg.

Alcatel A3 10 Tablet for Rs 6,999

Alcatel‘s 10-inch tablet will be available for Rs 6,999 during Flipkart’s Republic Day sale. The Android tablet comes with 16GB of storage, 2GB RAM and is powered by quad-core MediaTek processor. It runs Android Nougat with a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel camera at the front and support for 4G VoLTE. While the tablet retails for Rs 9,999, customers will be able to buy it for Rs 6,999.

Pendrives starting from Rs 279

During the Republic Day sale, Flipkart will be offering pendrives from Sony, SanDisk and others at a starting price of Rs 279. There is no mention on storage that will be offered at this price but we will know more on the day of the sale.

Other deals

During the sale, customers will be able to buy Ambrane’s 12,500mAh power bank for Rs 699 while Canon’s Pixma All-in-one Inkjet printers will be available for Rs 2,799. Samsung Galaxy Tab A will be available for Rs 12,999 and there will be deals on PS4 Slim and Microsoft Xbox One X bundles.