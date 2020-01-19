comscore Flipkart Republic Day sale live for everyone: Smartphone deals | BGR India
Flipkart Republic Day sale live for everyone: Honor 9X, Vivo Z1 Pro, iPhone XS and other smartphone deals

This Republic Day sale, Flipkart is offering huge discount on smartphones from major brands like Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo, and others. Check out the deals, offers and exchange benefits.

  Published: January 19, 2020 12:44 PM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro 3

Flipkart’s Republic Day is now live for everyone. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering 10 percent instant discount via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit and Credit Cards. The sale, being held from January 19 to January 22, offers best discount yet on smartphones. If you have been planning to get yourself a new smartphone then this may be the right time. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones on Flipkart.

Flipkart: Top smartphone deals

Honor 9X

Honor 9X, the new pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Huawei’s e-brand, is now available for purchase. The smartphone was launched in India this week. While it starts at Rs 13,999, the device is now available at a special price of Rs 12,999. It also comes with 10 percent instant discount from ICICI and Kotak Bank. In terms of specifications, the Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. There is 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and Kirin 710F processor. There is also 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is available at never before price during Republic Day sale on Flipkart. The Z1 Pro was launched at Rs 15,990 and will be available for Rs 10,990 during the sale. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It has 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android Pie and comes in mirror black, sonic blue or sonic blue colors.

Apple iPhone XS

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone XS is getting a big discount. The flagship iPhone from 2018, which launched at Rs 89,900, is being discounted to Rs 49,999. The iPhone XS might be more than a year old but it is still one of the reliable flagships in the market. It comes with no cost EMI starting from Rs 8,334 per month. There is a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display, Apple A12 Bionic chipset, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and a 7-megapixel front camera. The model comes with 64GB non-expandable storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Redmi 8A has been our top recommendation for those looking to buy a budget smartphone. During the Flipkart sale, the budget device only gets more attractive with a starting price of Rs 5,999. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC, it comes with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB standard storage. It has a single 12-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola One Action

During Republic Day sale on Flipkart, Motorola One Action is also available at a discounted price. The smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. This is the lowest price yet on the smartphone. The One Action features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 9609 processor, 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Other smartphone deals

During the sale on Flipkart, Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro are available starting from Rs 11,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. Apple iPhone 7 starts at Rs 24,999 while and iPhone 7 Plus is available for Rs 33,999. Samsung Galaxy S9 is available for Rs 22,999 while Galaxy S9+ is available for Rs 27,999. Xiaomi Poco F1 and Mi A3 are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. Google Pixel 3a with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is discounted to Rs 27,999.

  Published Date: January 19, 2020 12:44 PM IST

