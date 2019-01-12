Flipkart Sankranti Special sale from January 12 to 15: Offers, discounts and more

Flipkart has started ‘Sankranti Special’ sale for consumers looking to purchase home entertainment products and household appliances in India. On the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sakrat and Lohri, the Walmart-owned e-commerce company has announced some special deals that you can grab with up to 65 percent off on original pricing during this sale.

The four-day Flipkart Sankranti Special sale has already started today, January 12. It will be continued until January 15 midnight. Consumers will get special discounts by Flipkart on products like TVs, Refrigerators, Microwave, Washing machines and more. Consumers with American Express cards also have an option to avail 10 percent instant discount on the purchase.

Watch Video: Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV First Look

Flipkart’s own brand MarQ will be offering televisions in this sale at starting Rs 10,499. The smart televisions by Xiaomi and Vu will be offered on attractive prices as well. Consumers purchasing Vu televisions will also get 6 months no-cost EMI offer on their products. The semi-automatic washing machines are offered at starting Rs 5,999 in this Sankranti or Pongal sale on the website. It is noted that there is Rs 1,500 exchange offer as well.

Thomson is also offering discounts of up to Rs 14,500 on its TVs and exchange deals on the old CRT, LED and LCD TVs till January 15. The discounts start from Rs 2,000 and go up to Rs 14,500 across its SKU’s exclusively available via Flipkart. Additionally, American Express card customers can avail an additional 10 percent discount.