Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale: No real offers but some to consider

Flipkart has once again initiated a sale that does not have any real offers – real in the sense that most of the products are selling at the usual prices. Called the Shop From Home Days sale, Flipkart is listing hundreds of smartphones under the offer banner, with a reduction of prices only for a few. While those seeking offers don’t have anything new to look forward to, there are some deals worth considering for regular customers. Also Read - iQOO Z3 to debut Snapdragon 768G in India for Rs 25,000, launch date leaks

Most of these so-called “price cuts” are applicable on expensive smartphones from last year. For example, phones like the Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3 are available at tempting prices, especially given the package they offer. Additionally, Motorola’s folding duo, i.e., the Razr series phones are available at prices usually less than their launch prices. Also Read - Redmi Watch Review: One of the best budget smartwatches out there

If you are willing to buy a new smartphone at the moment, here are a few good options to consider from the Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale. Also Read - iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over the iQOO 7

Flipkart Shop From Home Days worthy offers

iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 at Rs 24,990 is a great option for mobile gamers restricted to a sub-Rs 25,000 budget. It houses the Snapdragon 865 along with an AMOLED display and dedicated gaming shoulder keys. However, do note that it does not support 5G connectivity.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom starting at Rs 21,999 is a decent deal for mobile photographers who seek good quality zoom performance. You can go up to 5X without losing quality via the dedicated periscope zoom arrangement. The Snapdragon 855 Plus and the 120Hz display are added benefits.

Realme X50 Pro

At Rs 24,999, the Realme X50 Pro is a better-rounded flagship than the iQOO 3. You get a 90Hz display along with 5G support. Not to forget a superior design and faster charging solution.

Motorola Razr

The original Motorola Razr from 2019 is selling at a price of Rs 54,999, making it the most affordable folding smartphone you can buy. The main display folds into half while the outer display is a good way for users to keep an eye on notifications as well as other basic smartphone functions. Reliability is a question as the plastic display is prone to scratches and the build quality isn’t great.

Motorola Razr 5G

The Motorola Razr 5G is coming at a price of Rs 89,999 and makes a good case for itself as a premium folding phone. It has improved build quality, faster performance with 5G connectivity, and a more polished design.