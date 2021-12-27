Flipkart Smart TV year end sale 2021: Avail massive discounts on Realme HD Ready, OnePlus Y Series, and more

Realme HD Ready 32 inch
The Realme HD Ready (32-inch) smart TV is available at Rs 15,999, down from Rs 17,999 on Flipkart year-end sale. It is available on several bank offers, including additional Rs 1000 off Debit and Credit cards. In addition, you can also avail 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Samsung HD Ready 32 inch
The Samsung HD Ready (32-inch) is priced at Rs 17,499, down from Rs 19,990 on Flipkart. You can get this smart TV on Rs 1,945 per month EMI. You also get extra Rs 500 off and flat Rs 75 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above.