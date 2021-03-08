Flipkart has kicked off its Smartphone Carnival sale, which will go on until March 12. During the sale, the company is offering customers deals and discounts on various smartphones like the iPhone XR, Realme Narzo 30A, iQOO 3 and more. Apart from the discounts, the company is also offering Axis Bank cardholders an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250. The company is offering no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection. Also Read - Motorola partners with Flipkart to launch new 4K Android TV Stick in India

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale 2021

Apple iPhone SE (2020) base variant with 64GB storage is available at Rs 29,999 and the 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 34,999. The iPhone XR is available at Rs 38,999 for the base 64GB storage variant and at Rs 43,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 12 is available starting at Rs 73,999, down from Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 Mini is available at a starting price of Rs 63,900, down from Rs 69,900. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G goes on sale on Flipkart: Worth spending Rs 16,999 on this one?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at Rs 44,999 with a discount of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the e-commerce platform is also offering customers additional Rs 7,000 in exchange for their older smartphones. Galaxy F41 is available at Rs 15,999 for the 64GB variant and at Rs 16,499 for the 128GB storage variant, with a discount of Rs 1,500. Also Read - Apple discontinues the expensive iMac Pro; to be available until supplies last

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available with a discount of Rs 2,000, listed at Rs 14,999.

Realme C12 is available with a discount of Rs 500, priced at Rs 8,499 for the base 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. The Realme 6 Pro is available at Rs 15,999 for the base variant, whereas, the Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999.

Moto G 5G is available with an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000. It is available at Rs 18,999 and for Axis Bank customers the device is available at Rs 17,999. The premium foldable Motorola Razr is available at Rs 74,999. Motorola Edge+ is available at Rs 64,999.

The iQOO 3 is listed at Rs 24,990 for the base variant with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 4,998 per month.

LG G8X ThinQ is available at Rs 25,990 and the LG Velvet dual-screen bundle is available at Rs 49,900. The Google Pixel 4a is available at Rs 31,999, Oppo Reno2 is available at Rs 26,990 for the base variant, Vivo V20 Pro is available at Rs 29,990.

Apart from these, there are multiple other deals and discounts being offered during the sale, all of which are listed here.