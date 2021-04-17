Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

Flipkart is currently running its Smartphones Carnival sale, which will go on until April 20. During the sale, the company is offering customers discounts on various smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Poco, Realme and more. Apart from the discounts, it is also offering customers no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India variant details leaked: Here's a look

Customers purchasing devices with an ICICI Bank credit or debit card will be eligible to get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 750, and customers using an HDFC Bank credit, debit card would be eligible to get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs 2,500. Also Read - iPhone deals on Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale: iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more

Here we will be taking a look at some of the best deals you can get during Flipkart’s Smartphones Carnival sale. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra unboxed underwater by diver to demonstrate waterproofing

One of the best deals you can get during the sale, is the LG Wing, which is currently available at Rs 29,999 down from the device’s usual selling price of Rs 70,000. This low price could be because Flipkart wants to clear out its inventory of LG smartphones, considering that the brand has announced that it is shutting down its mobile phone division.

The Apple iPhone 11 is available at Rs 44,999. However, take note that this version of the iPhone 11 is one that does not come with a power brick included in the retail packaging. The iPhone XR is available at Rs 39,999 for the base variant. Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at a starting price of Rs 1,17,900.

Realme C25 (64GB) variant is available at Rs 9,999, the Realme C20 is available at Rs 6,799, Realme C12 is available at Rs 7,999. Realme Narzo 20 is available at Rs 10,499, the Narzo 30A is available at a starting price of Rs 8,499 and the Narzo 30 Pro is available at Rs 16,999. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at Rs 27,999, Realme 6 Pro at Rs 15,999 and the Realme 7i is available at 11,999.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Power is available at Rs 10,499. Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs 12,999, the Poco M3 is available at Rs 10,999 and the Poxo X3 Pro is available at Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s are available at Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. Motorola G10 Power is available at Rs 9,499.

Oppo F19 is available at Rs 18,990, Oppo A12 at Rs 8,990, Oppo A33 at Rs 9,990, Oppo F17 Pro at Rs 19,490 and the Oppo A53 at Rs 12,990. Vivo Y30 is available at Rs 14,990, Vivo Y51A at Rs 17,990 and Vivo Y20A at Rs 11,490.

Note, all the prices listed here are for the base variants of the listed devices.