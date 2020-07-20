comscore Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Check out the best deals | BGR India
Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Check out the best deals on Poco X2, Redmi K20 series and more

The Flipkart Snapdragon Days sale will go on from today, July 20th till July 23rd.

  • Published: July 20, 2020 4:26 PM IST
Flipkart is hosting the Snapdragon Days sale on its website and mobile app for smartphones. If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, it is a good time to check out a few options. The Flipkart sale, which starts from today, July 20th will go on till July 23rd. It will feature phones with various Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. Check out some of the best offers on Snapdragon-powered phones here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India; check price, specifications and more

Redmi K20 series

The Redmi K20, which is powered by the Snapdragon 730 is now available starting at Rs 21,999 during the Flipkart sale.  The higher-end Redmi K20 Pro is now starting at Rs 24,999. Further, both devices have an extra exchange offer of Rs 2,000 on them. Hence you will get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 if you exchange your older phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

If you want a phone with a big gorgeous screen, and are okay with an outdated processor, check out the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone which is now available for just Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant during the Flipkart Snapdragon Days sale. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features or accessories; everything we know

Vivo Nex

The original Vivo NEX smartphone is now available at Rs 23,990 during the Flipkart sale. It features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, and a pop up front camera. You can also get up to Rs 14,000 off on your older smartphones if you set them for exchange.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

The flagship Oppo Reno 10X Zoom which features a Snapdragon 855 chipset is now available starting at Rs 38,990. The smartphone’s key features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and more. There is also an exchange offer for older smartphones and a bunch of other offers for buyers during the Flipkart Sale.

Vivo S1 Pro

The mid-range Vivo S1 Pro is now available for Rs 19,990. The youth and camera oriented phone to feature a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB RAMand 128GB storage. It has an extra Rs 1500 off on exchange going on during the Flipkart sale.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 is another great mid-range phone you could consider. It is currently one of the best devices under the Rs 20,000 segment and features a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The phone’s price starts at Rs 17,499.

  • Published Date: July 20, 2020 4:26 PM IST

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX

5

31000

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

39990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP +13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP

