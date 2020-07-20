Flipkart is hosting the Snapdragon Days sale on its website and mobile app for smartphones. If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, it is a good time to check out a few options. The Flipkart sale, which starts from today, July 20th will go on till July 23rd. It will feature phones with various Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. Check out some of the best offers on Snapdragon-powered phones here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India; check price, specifications and more

Redmi K20 series

The Redmi K20, which is powered by the Snapdragon 730 is now available starting at Rs 21,999 during the Flipkart sale. The higher-end Redmi K20 Pro is now starting at Rs 24,999. Further, both devices have an extra exchange offer of Rs 2,000 on them. Hence you will get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 if you exchange your older phone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

If you want a phone with a big gorgeous screen, and are okay with an outdated processor, check out the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone which is now available for just Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant during the Flipkart Snapdragon Days sale.

Vivo Nex

The original Vivo NEX smartphone is now available at Rs 23,990 during the Flipkart sale. It features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, and a pop up front camera. You can also get up to Rs 14,000 off on your older smartphones if you set them for exchange.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

The flagship Oppo Reno 10X Zoom which features a Snapdragon 855 chipset is now available starting at Rs 38,990. The smartphone’s key features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and more. There is also an exchange offer for older smartphones and a bunch of other offers for buyers during the Flipkart Sale.

Vivo S1 Pro

The mid-range Vivo S1 Pro is now available for Rs 19,990. The youth and camera oriented phone to feature a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB RAMand 128GB storage. It has an extra Rs 1500 off on exchange going on during the Flipkart sale.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 is another great mid-range phone you could consider. It is currently one of the best devices under the Rs 20,000 segment and features a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The phone’s price starts at Rs 17,499.