Flipkart Summer Carnival sale: Up to Rs 2,600 discount on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus

Flipkart is hosting a grand four-day sale, which is called Flipkart Summer Carnival. The sale is already live and will last till May 7. The e-commerce giant is not offering discounts on several devices, but also exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI options. While the company is offering attractive deals on several devices, the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones have also received decent discounts.

In partnership with HMD Global, Flipkart is offering the Nokia 6.1 Plus at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. For the price, you get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Android One smartphone was recently made available through offline retailers with a price tag of Rs 15,499. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 2,500 on the device. Additionally, you can also exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs 11,950 on the purchase of Nokia 6.1 Plus.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It features a dual-lens rear camera system, including a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The front packs a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The handset comes with a glass body and a metallic frame, and is fuelled by a 3,060mAh battery.

Coming to the Nokia 5.1 Plus, buyers can get the Nokia 5.1 Plus device for Rs 7,999, down from its last price tag of Rs. 10,599. The Android One device was launched back in the year 2018 with a price label of Rs 10,999. In addition to that, one can exchange their device with the new one and get up to Rs 7,350.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is equipped with a 5.8-inch HD+ display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 for graphics performance. The smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel image sensors. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is kept alive by a 3,060mAh battery.