Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale starts with offers on Apple iPhone X, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Realme 3 Pro, 2 Pro

E-commerce giant Flipkart has just kicked off yet another site-wide sale event to offer a discount on electronic products including Smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and more. This new sale event called the “Flipkart Summer Carnival” sticks off from today, May 4 and will go on till May 7. This new sale comes at the same time when Amazon India kicked off its Summer Sale on its e-commerce platform. Summer Carnival is likely an attempt to counter the Amazon Summer Sale by offering competitive deals and offers. However, regardless of the platform, at the end of the day, the consumer is the winner here as it gets to chose from the platform of their choice.

In addition to the usual discounts on the price points of multiple products across different segments, Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers to increase the amount that users can save while buying the product of their choice. Given that Flipkart is likely providing offers on hundreds of products, we went through the website to create a small list of products that we think are available at an attractive price. Here are some of the best deals that Flipkart is offering as part of its Summer Carnival sale event.

Apple iPhone X 64GB: Rs 69,999

Flipkart has teamed up with Apple to offer a Rs 21,901 worth discount for buyers who have long been waiting to get their hands on the Apple iPhone X. In addition to that, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer which can further push the price of the device by Rs 17,450.

If that is not enough then Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent off for users making the purchase with the help Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and an additional 5 percent off of up to Rs 2,000 off on all prepaid transactions. In the most ideal of situations, users can push the price of Apple iPhone X to Rs 42,193 after using all the discounts available though that may be a bit difficult given the exchange offer conditions.

Apple iPhone XR 64GB: Rs 59,900

Apple is also offering discounts on its iPhone XR as part of the Summer Carnival sale. As part of the offer, the iPhone XR is available with a discount of Rs 17,000 with an additional Rs 17,450 as part of the exchange offer. Also with this, users who make the purchase with the help of a debit or credit card from HDFC bank will get an additional 10 percent off as an instant discount. After using all the discounts, buyers can effectively get the iPhone XR 64GB variant for a minimum of Rs 38,250.

Realme 2 Pro: Rs 10,999

Moving to the third best offer, smartphone buyers looking at the budget segment can get Realme 2 Pro for Rs 10,990 instead of the sale price of Rs 14,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB RAM is also available on discount for Rs 11,950 instead of the original price of Rs 16,990. Flipkart is also offering exchange offers for buyers who what to get their hands on the Realme 2 Pro so that the final price can be pushed further down.

Realme 3 Pro: 13,999

Realme 3 Pro is the second smartphone from Realme to feature on the list. As part of the Summer Carnival Sale, users can the Realme 3 Pro starting for Rs 13,999 after a Rs 2,000 price reduction from the sale price of Rs 15,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The top of the line variant for the Realme 3 Pro will also be available for sale for Rs 16,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 19,999.

Similar to the Realme 2 Pro offer, this offer also allows buyers to exchange their older smartphone while buying a new Realme 3 Pro device to increase their savings. The interesting part about this offer is that it will be available during the flash sale on May 6, 2019, as the smartphone was just launched about two weeks back in the market.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Rs 12,999

Buyers who want to get a Nokia-branded smartphone during this sale event are in luck as Flipkart has also teamed up with HMD Global to offer the Nokia 6.1 Plus at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 17,600. In addition to that, the exchange price can provide an additional discount of up to Rs 11,950 on the purchase of Nokia 6.1 Plus to push the effective cost of the device to below Rs 1,000 mark.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Rs 7,999

Similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus discount offer, Flipkart is also offering an impressive discount on the Nokia 5.1 Plus. As part of the deal, interested buyers can get a new Nokia 5.1 Plus for Rs 7,999, a significant decrease from the launch price of Rs 13,199. Users can get an additional discount of up to Rs 7,350 to push the effective price of the device to Rs 649 with the help of the available exchange offer.

Poco F1: Rs 19,999

Poco F1 is also available on a discount as part of the Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event. As part of the discount, the base variant of the device with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 19,999 instead of Rs 21,999. Buyers can get an additional 10 percent discount if they make the purchase with the help of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. They can further push down the price of the device with the help of an exchange offer up to Rs 17,450.

Honor 10 Lite: Rs 12,999

Honor 10 Lite is also available on sale for Rs 12,999 instead of the sale price of Rs 16,999 after a discount of Rs 4,000 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Similar to other offers in the list, here also buyers can get an additional 10 percent discount if they make the purchase with the help of an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. However, one thing to note here is that there is no exchange offer to increase the savings while buying the Honor 10 Lite.

PlayStation 4: Rs 22,190

Moving away from smartphones, let’s talk about the gaming consoles that are available on the Summer Carnival sale event. On the Blue side, PlayStation fans can get Sony PlayStation 4 Slim with 500Gb internal storage for Rs 22,190 instead of Rs 28,580 along with Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, Gran Turismo. In addition to this, Flipkart will offer an additional discount of Rs 1,500 if the buyer makes the prepaid payment while buying the console.

Microsoft Xbox One S: Rs 19,990

The last interesting offer available as part of the Summer Carnival sale event is for Microsoft Xbox One S where the 1TB gaming console is available for Rs 19,990 instead of the sale price of Rs 30,990. Flipkart is also offering other payment offers and exchange offers to further push the price down for the console. In addition to the discount offers, Flipkart is also giving three-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold with the purchase of the Xbox One S.