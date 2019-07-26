Flipkart has announced a surprise flash sale this weekend for the newly launched smartphones. The e-retailer is calling it Super Flash Sunday where consumers will be able to upgrade to the newest smartphones. The flash sale will be held at 12:00PM IST on July 28. The Super Flash Sunday will see Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Realme X, Realme 3i and Redmi 7A available for purchase. Flipkart says this flash sale will cover price range from Rs 5,799 to Rs 30,999. The surprise flash sale highlights Flipkart’s ability to get the latest smartphones on its platform.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: All you need to know

In a statement shared with BGR India, Flipkart confirms that the flash sale will offer mobile protection plans at the best prices. Customers will also be able to avail complete protection plan that ensures protection against screen breakage, water damage, hardware and software issues. There is no mention of any additional offers just yet but Flipkart should have bank offers for those planning to buy any of these devices. It is clear that all the five devices are popular smartphones in the segment and if you plan to buy one then make sure that you are quick.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: A look at devices available on flash sale

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro this month and it went on sale for the first time this week. The smartphones are the first premium devices to launch under the Redmi sub-brand. The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and Snapdragon 730 SoC. It comes with with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 for the two variants.

The Redmi K20 Pro also features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is option for two variants with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. For imaging, both the devices get a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. They also get a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Both the models are backed by a 4,000mAh battery, run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

Realme X

Realme X is the first smartphone featuring pop-up selfie camera from former sub-brand of Oppo. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Kirin 710, 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It has dual 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup. The selfie camera uses a 16-megapixel elevating camera module. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor and 3,765mAh battery.

Realme 3i

Realme 3i can be described as an enhanced version of Realme 3. It features a 6.2-inch display, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage and MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. It also comes with dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,230mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A was launched early this month as the successor to Redmi 6A. It is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant while 2GB + 32GB is priced at Rs 6,199. Both the phones are available with Rs 200 discount. The 16GB storage variant is available at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 while 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 5,999.

Features Realme X Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 16999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 16MP 20MP Battery 3,765mAh 4,000mAh