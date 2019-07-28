Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Check out deals on five new smartphones

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday, a unique flash sale, is being held today at 12:00PM IST. The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant is offering five of the newly launched smartphones for sale. The sale will see Xiaomi’s Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A and Realme X, Realme 3i fight for customer attention. While these devices are available via their own flash sale, Flipkart is giving an extra for customers to buy them today. According to Flipkart, all these devices are rated 4.5+ stars on its customer satisfaction rating.

We already know that Flipkart will offer mobile protection plans at best prices with these five smartphones. There will also be option to buy complete protection plans for these devices during Flipkart Super Flash Sunday. Flipkart has not confirmed any special offer being provided with these smartphones but there is offer on Redmi K20 Series. There is flat Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Card with the Redmi K20 Series. The offer is also applicable on Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transaction.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Realme X

Realme X is one of the most talked about smartphone in the Indian market right now. Its claim to fame being the fact it is Realme’s first device with a pop-up selfie camera. It also arrives at a premium to Realme 3 Pro, which received critical acclaim. Realme X comes equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Kirin 710, 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The pop-up selfie camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor similar to Oppo F11 Pro. It also sports an under-display fingerprint sensor, runs ColorOS 6 and packs a 3,765mAh battery. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999 while the 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 19,999.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Xiaomi Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 is Xiaomi’s competitor to the Realme X that has been criticized for its pricing. It is a step up from Realme X in most ways since it features a faster and newer chipset. The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 SoC. Xiaomi is offering the device in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 21,999. The variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 23,999. It features triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel setup. For selfies, Redmi K20 has a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is the first flagship smartphone under the Redmi sub-brand. Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. Like its sibling, it also features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. There is 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. The 20-megapixel pop-up camera handles the selfie work. It comes in three different colors and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Xiaomi Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A was launched early this month as the successor to Redmi 6A. It is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant while 2GB + 32GB is priced at Rs 6,199. Both the phones are available with Rs 200 discount. The 16GB storage variant is available at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 while 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 5,999.

Realme 3i

Realme 3i was launched alongside the Realme X as an updated version of Realme 3. It offers a 6.2-inch display, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage and MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. There is dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,230mAh battery.