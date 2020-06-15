comscore Flipkart Super Value Week: Top smartphone deals | BGR India
Flipkart Super Value Week: Apple iPhone SE 2020, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Poco X2 available with offer

From Apple iPhone SE 2020, Poco X2 to Galaxy S20 Series, Flipkart Super Value Week is about exchange benefits and additional offers on mobile protection.

  Published: June 15, 2020 9:41 AM IST
Flipkart Super Value Week, the four day value sale on the platform, is back. The sale is being held from June 14 to June 17 in partnership with Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered smartphones. During the four day sale, there is 5 percent instant saving on Citibank Credit and Debit cards. Flipkart is also offering a warranty assistant for just Rs 99. Other options include no cost EMI on select phones and complete mobile protection. Here is a look at top deals. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 to launch in India on June 16; will be available via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series on Flipkart

During Flipkart Super Value Week, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is available with extra up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange. The offer is applicable on all the three models available in this series. The Galaxy S20 starts at Rs 70,499 while Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra start at Rs 77,999 and Rs 97,999 respectively. In addition, the Galaxy A50 is available from Rs 15,499 during this sale. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Poco X2

The Poco X2 has received a price hike in the country which means the smartphone now starts at Rs 17,499 in India. From a 120Hz display, Sony IMX686 sensor to a Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, this phone checks a lot of boxes. Powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, it is available starting at Rs 17,499 in India. It packs a 4,500mAh battery, runs Android 10 and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like others. One of the biggest talking points is the 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. While there is no clear advantage of this higher refresh rate yet, the smartphone could get better in the future. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Check price, full specifications

Realme Narzo 10 Series on Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10 and 10A smartphones are also listed as part of this sale on Flipkart. We also know that Realme Narzo 10 goes on a separate flash sale at 12:00PM IST today. The Narzo 10 series is a new sub product from the company. It is aimed at millennial consumers looking for balance between design, performance and price. The Narzo 10 is available at Rs 11,999 while the Narzo 10A is available for Rs 8,499.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market

Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market

Apple iPhone SE 2020 on Flipkart

Not everyone can afford the iPhone 11 series but if you want an iPhone, the 2nd second generation iPhone SE seems like a solid option. It starts at Rs 42,500 in India and there is Rs 3,600 instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards and EasyEMI. The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display, glass back with wireless charging support. There is a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with up to Rs 14,200 off on exchange and no cost EMI option as well.

Realme X2 Pro

During the Flipkart Super Value Week, Realme X2 Pro is available with extra up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange. The smartphone is available starting at Rs 31,999 and two storage options. Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This main camera is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 25mm wide-angle lens. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

  Published Date: June 15, 2020 9:41 AM IST

