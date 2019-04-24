Flipkart Super Value Week: Discounts up to Rs 9,000 on Honor smartphones

Flipkart is hosting a “Super Value Week” sale on its platform that will last till April 29. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering customers discounts up to Rs 9,000 on several Honor smartphones. The devices that are on sale include Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9N and Honor 9i. Additionally, the company is also offering exchange bonus to buyers. One can avail extra discount from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000 leveraging Flipkart‘s ‘Surprise Exchange Offer’.

Honor 10 Lite

The Honor 10 Lite is on sale and you can buy the base variant of it for Rs 11,999. For the price, you can get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It was earlier available for Rs 13,999. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 16,999. The smartphone offers a gradient finish back, dual cameras at the back, waterdrop-style notch and a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

Honor 9 Lite

The Honor 9 Lite can be purchased for Rs 8,499, down from Rs 13,999. This means that you are getting Rs 5,500 discount on the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant of the device. The 4GB RAM/64GB configuration is available for Rs 9,999. The smartphone packs a 5.65-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. There is a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.36GHz.

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N, which was launched with a starting price of Rs 11,999, is currently available for Rs 8,999. This price is applicable on the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM+128 GB storage variant is being sold for Rs 11,999. For the price, customers will get a 5.84-inch 19:9 display, a Kirin 659 SoC and dual cameras at the back.

Honor 7A, Honor 7S

The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant of the Honor 7A can be bought for Rs 7,499. Flipkart is offering customers a discount of Rs 3,500. It comes with dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front camera. There is also the Honor 7S device, which will cost you Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration. The entry-level Honor 7S smartphone features a full view display, a small 3,020mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front snapper.