Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale: Up to 80 percent discount on laptops, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and more

Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale went live today, the four-day sale that continues till January 26 brings deals and discounts on tablets, Bluetooth speakers, gaming monitors, and more.

Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale is back. The four-day sale kicked off today and will continue till January 26. The e-retailer is offering up to an 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. Also Read - Best Gaming Laptops to get during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

During the sale, consumers can grab deals, and discounts on laptops, headphones, monitors, cameras, healthcare devices, smartwatches, and power banks. Flipkart’s Big Savings Day sale that ended yesterday included lucrative deals on mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, and home appliances. The e-commerce site is now hosting another sale, but this time the offers on the products that weren’t a part of the previous sale. Here’s the list- Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale goes live: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

Discounts on laptops

Flipkart is giving away up to a 30 percent discount on laptops. The offers are listed only for the Dell laptops that Dell Inspiron Ryzen 5, Dell Inspiron Vostro Core i3 11th-gen, Inspiron Core i3 11th-gen models. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sales to kick off on January 17: Offers, discounts and more

Discounts on monitors

The e-retailer is providing discounts on regular and gaming monitors. Offers are available on some of the popular brands including HP, MSI, LG, Dell, Acer, Lenovo.

Discounts on tablets

Prospective buyers can grab deals on tablets from premium brands- Apple, Samsung during The Grand Gadget Days sale. As per the Walmart-backed brand, select Apple, and Samsung tablets will be available from Rs 30,999.

Discounts on audio products

There are offers listed on audio products as well. Select Bluetooth headphones from Jabra, Bose will be available with a discount of up to 40 percent. TWS earbuds, soundbars, home theatres, Bluetooth speakers are getting discounts of up to 30 percent, 40 percent, 60 percent, and 40 percent respectively. Meanwhile select smart speakers from Google, Mi, etc will be available from Rs 2,799.

Flipkart is also offering deals on DSLRs and smartwatches. An exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 is listed on DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Fitness bands and smartwatches can be bought for a price as low as Rs 1,999. Power banks are available starting from Rs 699. Lastly, mobile cases and covers will be available starting from just Rs 99.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2022 11:11 AM IST

