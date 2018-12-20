comscore
Flipkart's The Grand Gadget Days Sale: Apple MacBook Air, Acer Predator Gaming laptop and other deals you need to know

Here is your last chance to buy new gadgets including laptops, cameras, hard drive and even power banks.

  Published: December 20, 2018 3:32 PM IST
As we approach the end of 2018, e-commerce platforms are holding possibly their last sale for this year. Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is also hosting its Best of Season Sale, where it is offering discounts on multiple categories, including smartphones and gadgets. The Grand Gadget Days sale in on its last day today and here are the last moment deals that you need to look at.

Apple MacBook Air at Rs 59,990

Apple recently launched an updated version of its much-loved MacBook Air lightweight laptop. While the new model starts at Rs 114,900, the older MacBook Air is till available at discounted price. On Flipkart, the MacBook Air is listed at Rs 59,990 for the model with 5th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with no cost EMI option starting at Rs 1,993 per month.

Acer Predator Helios 300 at Rs 69,990

If you don’t want a lightweight laptop, and are instead looking for a on-the-go gaming laptop then the Predator Helios 300 from Acer might fit the bill. The Predator Helios 300 is priced at Rs 69,990, which is 33 percent discount on its market retail price of Rs 104,999. It comes with up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange and consumers can avail no cost EMI starting from Rs 2,325 per month and bank offer.

Asus TUF FX505G Laptop Review: Something more than just stock

On the hardware front, the Predator Helios 300 sports a 15.6-inch display and is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and dual drive comprising of 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage. It also includes dual fan cooling mechanism with metal aeroblade for continuous gameplay. The laptop also comes with 1 year international travelers warranty.

Nikon D5600 with dual lens for Rs 53,990

During the Grand Gadget Days sale, Flipkart is offering Nikon D5600 DSLR with dual lens option for Rs 53,990. The D5600 comes with a 24.2 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, which is a crop of the 35mm sensor seen on full-frame DSLRs. It supports Wi-Fi connection for wirelessly transferring your photos to a compatible smartphone. The DSLR comes with Nikkor DX 18-55mm kit lens and a zoom lens of Nikkor 70-300mm.

WD My Passport 1TB Wired External Hard Disk Drive at Rs 3,869

If you buy a new laptop and a new DSLR then you would definitely need an external hard drive to store all you personal data and images. During the Grand Gadget Days sale, the 1TB Wired External Hard Disk Drive from Western Digital is available for Rs 3,869. The hard drive is being discounted by 43 percent and it comes with additional 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Other offers

Apart from discounts on laptops, DSLRs and external hard drive, Flipkart is also offering discount up to Rs 7,500 on smart fitness bands while tablets start from Rs 6,499. There are also power banks starting from Rs 499 and and all-in-one printers starting from Rs 2,499.

