Flipkart TV days sale: Check out the best deals and offers
News

Flipkart TV days sale: Check out best offers on Mi, Blaupunkt, Sansui and more

Deals

The Flipkart TV Days Sale includes offers on both regular and smart TVs, including a 32-inch TV starting from Rs 7,499.

  • Updated: March 11, 2020 12:01 PM IST
Flipkart TV Days Sale

If you thought Flipkart’s ridiculously priced sales were only limited to smartphones and accessories, you were wrong. The e-commerce website has come up with a new kind of sale called the Flipkart TV Days Sale. The sale will bring in great offers and deals on regular televisions and smart TVs.

The Flipkart TV Days Sale began on March 9 and go on till March 12. So, if you want to purchase a television, now is a great time, considering the sale expires tomorrow. The deals are categorized neatly by the size of the televisions. So, you can head straight to the size you are looking for.

The television sale also comes with perks like exchange offers and free installation. There are also no-cost EMI and delivery schedules available. Here are some of the cheapest offers in the Flipkart TV Days Sale, categorized by screen-size.

In 32-inch televisions, the sale offers some really budget-friendly options. The Blaupunkt 32-inch television is available for Rs 7,499. Meanwhile, an option from Sansui is available for Rs 8,499.

Coming to 40-inch televisions, the Flipkart Sale offers a bunch of TVs that offer FHD 1080p resolution. These improve users’ visual experience, making elements crisper. The offers include a Sansui 40-inch smart TV that is priced at Rs 14,449. On bigger screens, there are also offers on a 43-inch TV from Blaupunkt which is selling for Rs 17,449.

Flipkart even offers a great deal on Marq, Flipkart’s own brand. A 50-inch Marq television can be purchased during the Flipkart TV Days Sale for just Rs 22,999. This TV also is one of the cheapest televisions to come with a 4K display.

If you’re a fanatic who wants a complete theatre-like experience at home, the Flipkart TV Days Sale also features great deals on big 55-inch screens. This includes the Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K television that also supports Netflix and Prime Video. The TV is priced at Rs 27,999.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2020 12:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 11, 2020 12:01 PM IST

