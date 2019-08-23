comscore Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart TV Days Sale: Deals on Xiaomi, Vu, MarQ, Thomson, Samsung and LG televisions
News

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Deals on Xiaomi, Vu, MarQ, Thomson, Samsung and LG televisions

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale is being held from August 23 and August 26. During the sale, customers will be able to get discounts and deals on TVs from top brands like Xiaomi, MarQ, Samsung, Thomson and others.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 1:26 PM IST
marq-by-flipkart-smart-android-tv-43-inch-review-bgr-9

Flipkart TV Days, the four day sale from the online retail giant, offers deals on popular TV models. During the sale, customers will get an extra 10 percent off on all credit/debit cards. The offer is also applicable on net banking and EMI transactions. Flipkart is offering deals on smart TVs from brands like Samsung and Sony. The deals are also segmented based on screen size. Here is a look at top deals on TVs during Flipkart TV Days sale:

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 32-inch TV

During the Flipkart TV Days sale, Xiaomi Mi 4A Pro with 32-inch display panel is available for Rs 12,499. The smart TV runs Android with Patchwall UI and comes with extra Rs 1,500 off. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The Vu Ultra Smart HD TV is available for Rs 10,999. The 32-inch TVs from MarQ, Thomson and iFFALCON are available for Rs 10,999, Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

Also Read

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 40 to 43-inch TV

The Walmart-owned retail giant is also offering deals on TVs with a screen size of 40 and 43-inches. The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi 4A Pro running Android and Google Assistant support is available for Rs 21,999. The Vu Pixelight 43-inch TV with 4K display is available for Rs 22,999. Vu is offering its 40-inch Full HD TV for Rs 16,999. The 43-inch Full HD TV from MarQ is available for Rs 17,999. Other deals include Samsung and LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV for Rs 38,999 and Rs 41,999 respectively.

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 50-inch TV

In the 50-inch TV segment, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro is available for Rs 29,999. The TV comes with over 7,00,000+ hours of content and it run Patchwall UI based on Android. The iFFALCON 49-inch Full HD Android Smart TV is available for Rs 26,999. The 50-inch 4K Smart TV from Thomson is available for 28,999. Vu is offering its 50-inch 4K Pixelight Smart TV for Rs 27,999 while the Premium model is available for Rs 35,999. There is also a 4K Android TV from MarQ priced at Rs 32,999.

Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000: Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson and more

Also Read

Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000: Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson and more

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 55-inch TV

During the four day sale on Flipkart, 55-inch 4K Android TV from MarQ is available for Rs 35,999. The 55-inch Xiaomi Mi 4X Pro is available for Rs 39,999. The 55-inch 4K Vu Premium Android TV is available for Rs 39,999. Other TV deals include 55-inch 4K TV from Thomson, Samsung and iFFALCON available for Rs 37,999, Rs 55,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively.

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 60-inch TV and above

Thomson’s 65-inch 4K Android TV with Google Assistant support is available for Rs 59,499. The 65-inch 4K Android TV from iFFALCON is available at Rs 55,999. There is also a 65-inch iFFALCON TV with Onkyo speaker priced at Rs 94,999.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks
News
Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks
Vodafone Idea ups 4G speeds in select circles with 'TurboNet' launch

News

Vodafone Idea ups 4G speeds in select circles with 'TurboNet' launch

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs

Deals

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs

Epic Game finally nerfs BRUTE Mechs after outcry

Gaming

Epic Game finally nerfs BRUTE Mechs after outcry

Tata Sky discontinues all Lite packs, effective immediately

News

Tata Sky discontinues all Lite packs, effective immediately

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks

Vodafone Idea ups 4G speeds in select circles with 'TurboNet' launch

Tata Sky discontinues all Lite packs, effective immediately

Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs

Deals

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs
Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch

News

Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch
Motorola One Action with 21:9 display launched in India

News

Motorola One Action with 21:9 display launched in India
Samsung One UI 2.0 with Android 10 leaks in a video

News

Samsung One UI 2.0 with Android 10 leaks in a video
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro appears in Antutu benchmark ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro appears in Antutu benchmark ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 8 के रजिस्ट्रेशन का आंकड़ा 1 दिन में 14 लाख पार

लिक्विड कूलिंग और गेमिंग एसेसरीज सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च होगी Redmi Note 8 Series, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Tata Sky DTH ने अपने सभी Lite पैक को किया बंद

Oppo Reno A series स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

Motorola One Action स्मार्टफोन भारत में 13,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup
News
Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup
Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks

News

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks
Vodafone Idea ups 4G speeds in select circles with 'TurboNet' launch

News

Vodafone Idea ups 4G speeds in select circles with 'TurboNet' launch
Tata Sky discontinues all Lite packs, effective immediately

News

Tata Sky discontinues all Lite packs, effective immediately
Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch

News

Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch