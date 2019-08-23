Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart TV Days, the four day sale from the online retail giant, offers deals on popular TV models. During the sale, customers will get an extra 10 percent off on all credit/debit cards. The offer is also applicable on net banking and EMI transactions. Flipkart is offering deals on smart TVs from brands like Samsung and Sony. The deals are also segmented based on screen size. Here is a look at top deals on TVs during Flipkart TV Days sale:

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 32-inch TV

During the Flipkart TV Days sale, Xiaomi Mi 4A Pro with 32-inch display panel is available for Rs 12,499. The smart TV runs Android with Patchwall UI and comes with extra Rs 1,500 off. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The Vu Ultra Smart HD TV is available for Rs 10,999. The 32-inch TVs from MarQ, Thomson and iFFALCON are available for Rs 10,999, Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 40 to 43-inch TV

The Walmart-owned retail giant is also offering deals on TVs with a screen size of 40 and 43-inches. The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi 4A Pro running Android and Google Assistant support is available for Rs 21,999. The Vu Pixelight 43-inch TV with 4K display is available for Rs 22,999. Vu is offering its 40-inch Full HD TV for Rs 16,999. The 43-inch Full HD TV from MarQ is available for Rs 17,999. Other deals include Samsung and LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV for Rs 38,999 and Rs 41,999 respectively.

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 50-inch TV

In the 50-inch TV segment, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro is available for Rs 29,999. The TV comes with over 7,00,000+ hours of content and it run Patchwall UI based on Android. The iFFALCON 49-inch Full HD Android Smart TV is available for Rs 26,999. The 50-inch 4K Smart TV from Thomson is available for 28,999. Vu is offering its 50-inch 4K Pixelight Smart TV for Rs 27,999 while the Premium model is available for Rs 35,999. There is also a 4K Android TV from MarQ priced at Rs 32,999.

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 55-inch TV

During the four day sale on Flipkart, 55-inch 4K Android TV from MarQ is available for Rs 35,999. The 55-inch Xiaomi Mi 4X Pro is available for Rs 39,999. The 55-inch 4K Vu Premium Android TV is available for Rs 39,999. Other TV deals include 55-inch 4K TV from Thomson, Samsung and iFFALCON available for Rs 37,999, Rs 55,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively.

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on 60-inch TV and above

Thomson’s 65-inch 4K Android TV with Google Assistant support is available for Rs 59,499. The 65-inch 4K Android TV from iFFALCON is available at Rs 55,999. There is also a 65-inch iFFALCON TV with Onkyo speaker priced at Rs 94,999.