Flipkart TV Days sale announced, starts February 14: Offers and discounts

Buyers will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

  • Published: February 13, 2019 11:33 AM IST
Flipkart is ready with yet another television sale. The e-commerce platform has announced ‘Flipkart TV Days’ sale from February 14 to February 17. The four-day sale will see discounts on various television brands. Additionally, buyers will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

As a sneak peek to Flipkart TV Days sale, the website has teased up to 50 percent discounts on TV brands like Xiaomi, Vu, MarQ, iFFalcon, Thomson, Micromax, LG, Samsung, Sony and Kodak. The deals and sale terms & conditions are not detailed as yet. There is also no mention of the maximum discount of Axis cards yet.

Meanwhile, today is the last day of ‘I Love Mi’ days sale on the e-commerce website. Xiaomi and Flipkart teamed up to offer discounts and deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 and Poco F1. That’s not all, Flipkart is also offering discounts on other Xiaomi products, including Mi TVs, Mi Band, Mi speakers among others.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on four TVs, including Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X Pro and Mi LED smart TV 4A. Xiaomi’s Mi Band is also available at a discounted price of Rs 1,299. Additionally, there are discounts on Xiaomi Mi Speakers, Mi earphones, Mi power banks and other Mi accessories.

To begin with, buyers interested in the Redmi Note 6 Pro, can get it for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is originally priced at Rs 15,999. One can also purchase the larger 6GB RAM/64GB variant for Rs 14,999. The Redmi Y2 is available for Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB/32GB variant, Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/64GB configuration. In addition, one can also get an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of an old device.

If you’re planning to buy the Poco F1, then this could be the time to purchase. The device, which is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 as part of this sale. The 6GB/128GB configuration can be purchased for Rs 20,999, while the 8GB RAM +256GB storage variant for Rs 24,999. Customers can get up to Rs 3,000 discount on the Poco F1.

