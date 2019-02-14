Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Discounts and other offers on Mi LED TV, Vu, Thomson and more

Flipkart’s TV Days sale offer for the Valentine week kick starts today. The e-commerce platform has announced ‘Flipkart TV Days’ sale from February 14 to February 17. The four-day sale will see discounts on various television brands on Flipkart during these days. Additionally, consumers will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards with maximum Rs 1,500 discount for a minimum cart value of Rs 4,999.

Flipkart has detailed seven offers from brands including Xiaomi, Vu, MarQ, iFFalcon and Thomson. The Mi Smart TV Pro Series with Android (43) will retail for 22,999, while the 49-inch Mi Smart TV 4A Pro will cost Rs 29,999 in this sale. Xiaomi’s high-end 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro will also be available easily on Flipkart during four-days at Rs 49,999, along with Axis Bank credit and debit card offer.

The cheapest 32-inch smart TV by iFFalcon will go for Rs 8,999, while similar 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV from Thomson will retail at Rs 11,499. Flipkart’s own brand MarQ will also have a 43-inch full-HD Smart TV on discounted price of Rs 19,499. When it comes to Vu, the company has one television on offer, which is the 40 inch full-HD LED TV at Rs 15,499.

Yesterday as a sneak peek to Flipkart TV Days, the e-commerce website hinted at up to 50 percent off on TV brands like Xiaomi, Vu, MarQ, iFFalcon, Thomson, Micromax, LG, Samsung, Sony and Kodak. Now company has started the sale with Axis Bank offer, which will be available across products during these four days. The sale will end on February 17.