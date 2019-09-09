Flipkart TV Days starts September 9: Check out deals on smart TV

Flipkart has announced TV Days, a four day sale as a way to better your home entertainment experience. The sale is being held from September 9 to September 12 and will offer deals on most searched televisions including new launches. Flipkart is teasing revolutionary launches including from Mi but details remain scant at this moment. There is up to Rs 22,000 off on exchange and extra 10 percent off on prepaid transactions. Here is a look at top deals available on televisions during the sale.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro at Rs 12,499

Xiaomi is expected to launch new television series in India next week. Ahead of the new launch, the company is offering discount and offer on its existing models. The 32-inch variant of Mi TV 4A Pro from Xiaomi has become one of the most popular models in the country. During the sale on Flipkart, it is available for Rs 12,499. It runs Patchwall UI, which is a UI based on Android TV. The company recently started roll out of Android Pie as well. They also come with up to three USB ports, three HDMI ports, one AV port, Ethernet, WiFi and S/PDIF Out.

Vu Pixelight 43-inch 4K TV at Rs 22,999

Vu is another major player in the smart TV market. During the sale, the 43-inch model is available for Rs 22,999. The TV features a 4K display and supports apps like Netflix and YouTube. It offers 20W sound output and is available with no cost EMI starting from Rs 1,917 per month. The TV comes with three HDMI ports, supports WiFi and has quick access keys on the remote.

MarQ 49-inch 4K Android TV at Rs 32,999

In the 50-inch segment, MarQ is offering its 49-inch 4K TV for Rs 32,999. The offering is a smart TV that runs Android and comes with no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,750 per month. There is up to Rs 21,500 off on exchange. The TV comes with a 60Hz panel and supports Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It offers sound output of 20W and supports apps like Hotstar, Netflix and YouTube.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV at Rs 55,999

Samsung Super 6 series TV with 55-inch panel is available at a discounted price of Rs 55,999. The TV is available with extra Rs 4,000 discount and no cost EMI starts at Rs 3,111 per month. The TV has a 55-inch 4K panel offering a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It also live cast allowing you to broadcast from mobile device. It runs Tizen and supports apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube.

iFFALCON 65-inch QLED Android TV at Rs 94,999

If you want the ultimate entertainment experience then iFFALCON 65-inch QLED TV would be a good option. The 65-inch TV uses a QLED panel as opposed to OLED seen on other models. It is available for Rs 94,999 and no cost EMI starts at Rs 3,959 per month. There is up to Rs 21,500 off on exchange and 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. It has a sound output of 30W and uses Quantum Dot Technology.

Other Offers on TVs

During the sale, there is offer on 32-inch TVs from iFFALCON, Samsung, Thomson and MarQ. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 43-inch panel is available for Rs 21,999. Thomson 49-inch 4K Android TV is available for Rs 33,999 while Vu Premium Android 4K TV is available for Rs 35,999. The 55-inch Vu Premium 4K TV is available for Rs 39,999 while Thomson 65-inch TV is available for Rs 59,999.