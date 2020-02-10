comscore Flipkart TV days: Top deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG
Flipkart TV days: Top deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and others

As per Flipkart's TV Days sale page, customers can get instant 10 percent discount on all credit, debit cards, and EMI transactions. If you are looking to buy a smart TV, then check out the top deals.

  Published: February 10, 2020 3:56 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro

Flipkart is hosting a new TV Days sale on its platform. The TV Days sale is already alive and will continue until February 11. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on smart TVs, 4K TVs, non-smart TVs, and others. As per Flipkart’s TV Days sale page, customers can get instant 10 percent discount on all credit, debit cards, and EMI transactions. One will also witness exchange offers, and some cashback offers on Flipkart. If you are looking to buy a smart TV, then check out the below list.

32-inch and 43-inch Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro

The 43-inch smart TV model is priced at Rs 21,999, whereas the 32-inch TV variant will cost Rs 12,499. The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro features a 43-inch Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, has an HD Ready panel. Both models are powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex processor. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and they pack Mali-450 GPU. They feature dual 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

43-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV

Samsung is offering its 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for Rs 35,999 on Flipkart. The TV is available at a discount of 46 percent during the sale. With Samsung, you will get the best quality panel out there with HDR10 support. The TV also offers two HDMI ports and one USB port for connectivity. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video and comes with a one year warranty.

55-inch iFFALCON by TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The iFFalcon Ultra-HD 55-inch LED TV is a Google-certified Android TV. It offers 3840×2160 pixels resolution display panel, which company claims can also upgrade 2K content from Netflix, YouTube, USB or HDMI to 4K for a highly immersive experience. The television set comes with full range of Google services customized for the iFFalcon 55K2A. It comes with built-in Chromecast, Google Play Store, Google Voice Search, HDR and display Micro-Dimming features. You can get up to GRs 21,500 discount on exchange of the device.

55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV

The 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV is currently available for Rs 50,999 via Flipkart. This television comes with 20W sound output, and a 55-inch panel with 50Hz refresh rate. It offers support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube and more. The smart TV ships with WebOS out of the box. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 21,500 off on exchange.

Vu Pixelight 43-inch 4K TV

The 43-inch TVs have emerged as the best fit for most use cases. It is neither too big nor too small for TV viewing experience. During the sale on Flipkart, Vu is offering its 43-inch Pixelight 4K TV for Rs 21,999 in India. It has a 4K display, three HDMI ports and also supports WiFi. It comes with a 10 percent instant discount and there is up to Rs 21,500 off on exchange.

  Published Date: February 10, 2020 3:56 PM IST

