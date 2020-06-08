Flipkart is hosting TV Days sale on its platform. During this sale, interested buyers can get 10 percent instant savings on Citi Credit and Debit cards. There are more than 15 Smart and non-Smart TV options available during the Flipkart TV Days sale. These include Xiaomi Mi 4X TV, Motorola 4K Smart TV with a wireless gamepad, Mi 4A Pro TV, and more. You can check the full list of TVs on the company’s website. The four-day sale will end on June 11.

43-inch Xiaomi Mi 4X TV

The 43-inch Mi 4X TV comes with 20W speakers. The television offers support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. The product ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI, and brings a new feature called Data Saver. Xiaomi is also claiming 7,00,000+ hours of content as part of this interface. The smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube, and more.

The company will allow users to view data usage by every app with an inbuilt data counter. The smart TV also comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The LED TV supports Android Pie 9.0, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, and H264. The price of this TV starts from Rs 24,999. You can get up to Rs 7,000 off on exchange.

43-inch Mi 4A Pro TV

The 43-inch Mi 4A Pro TV bears a full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display. Xiaomi is selling the TV only in 1GB RAM with 8GB storage option. The TV also comes with 3.5mm audio jack support. It is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core processor, paired with Mali-450 GPU. In terms of connectivity, the TV includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port as well. This also includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Xiaomi’s budget TV also supports 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound. On the software side, the Mi TV comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI. Some of the content partners are Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, and more. It is priced at Rs 21,999.

50-inch Motorola 4K Smart TV

The 50-inch Motorola 4K TV comes with a price label of Rs 33,999 via Flipkart. You also get 10 percent instant savings on Citi Credit and Debit cards. There is also a no-cost EMI option. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube. The Android TV operates at 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and has 30W sound output. The panel supports 60Hz refresh rate and ships with a wireless gamepad.

43-inch Samsung Super 6 4K Smart TV

The 43-inch model was launched for Rs 41,990 and is now available for Rs 35,999 via Flipkart. Samsung’s Super 6 UHD TV series comes with 4K UHD display which offers four times more pixels than Full HD TVs. These TVs also feature Live Cast feature which can be used to broadcast any live moment from any location on to the TV by using a smartphone. Samsung has also added a Tune Station to enhance the overall audio experience while screen mirroring function allows one to mirror their content from phone to TV. Other features include lag-free gaming and access to 60,000+ titles. It offers support for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and other streaming apps.