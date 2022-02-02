Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Flipkart offers are being made on a wide range of Smart TVs, and customers are also getting a chance to save thousands of rupees during this time. So, if you are also planning to buy a new TV which can spoil your budget, then it is the right time. Also Read - Apple iPhone hacks: How to cast Harry Potter spells via Siri

Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra

The Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra is available at Rs 39,999, down from Rs 75,000. You get 46 percent off on the smart TV. In addition, you can also avail of 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card along with Google Nest Mini at Rs 1999.

LG 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD is priced at Rs 36,999, down from Rs 59,990, which means you avail yourself of 38 percent off. You will also get Rs 500 off along with an extra 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD

The realme 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD costs Rs 30,999. The original price of the smart TV is Rs 32,999. You can Sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs100. In addition, you can also avail of EMI starting from Rs 1060 per month.

Mi 5X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD

The Mi 5X 125.7 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD is priced at Rs 41,999. The product’s original price is Rs 59,999, which means you avail 30 percent off. You can get additional Rs 2500 off on Citi credit card EMI transactions and an additional 2000 off on Citi debit and credit cards.

SAMSUNG Crystal 4K 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD

The SAMSUNG Crystal 4K 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD is priced at Rs 37,990. The original price of the product is Rs 52,900. You can sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100.

OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inches) Ultra HD

The OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD is available at Rs 66,999 down from Rs 69,999. Additionally, you can get Rs 2000 off on Axis Debit cards. You can also get Google Nest Mini at Rs 1999 and additional Rs 5000 off on Axis Credit cards and Debit/Credit card EMI transactions.