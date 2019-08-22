Flipkart Vu TV Days Sale: Interesting deals, discounts, and offers

United States-based television brand Vu has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart for Flipkart Vu TV Days sale event. As part of the sale, the company is offering a number of models across its portfolio at a discounted price. If you are interested in getting a Smart TV then you should hurry as today is the last for the sale. However, before that, let’s dive into the details about the sale including the discount offers and different models available.

Flipkart Vu TV Days details

According to the landing page for the sale of Flipkart, Vu will offer 10 percent off to all purchases. This also includes purchases made on credit or debit cards, net banking, and EMI transactions. Digging in the different Vu-branded TV lineups up for sale, the first on is Vu Pixelight TVs. This lineup includes 4K Smart TVs at different display sizes. The smallest Vu Pixelight 4K LED Smart TV comes with a 43-inch panel at a starting price of Rs 22,999. Beyond this, the one with a 50-inch panel is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 55-inch panel comes for Rs 32,999.

The Vu Pixelight lineup comes with top of the line features including support for HDR10, Adaptive Contrast, Dolby Audio and more. It also features Vu Smart OS along with Vu VOD Upscaler technology, Vu AnyView Cast, Remote on a smartphone, and more. The second lineup, the Vu UltraSmart TV offers up to FHD resolution, Dolby audio, and Dbx-tv sound enhancement. The smallest TV in the lineup with a 32-inch panel with HD-ready content is priced starting at Rs 10,999. Moving above, the 40-inch panel with FHD resolution is priced starting from Rs 16,999. The largest UltraSmart TV comes with a 49-inch panel and FHD resolution for Rs 24,999.

Vu is also offering its premium Android TV-powered Smart TVs in the mix as part of the sale. The model with the smallest display panel size of 43-inch is priced starting from Rs 29,999. Moving up, we get the 50-inch Vu Premium Android TV starting for Rs 35,999. Lastly, the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 37,999. All these TV models will offer 4K resolution along with Cricket Mode while running on Android Oreo 8.0.