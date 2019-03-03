comscore
Flipkart Women's Day Sale kicks off on March 7; up to 75% discount on TVs and appliances

Flipkart has taken up the opportunity of International Women's Day to offer some great deals on appliances.

Flipkart is known to not pass up on an opportunity to hold sales to provide its customers with goods at attractive prices. And now the Indian e-commerce website has announced that it is set to hold a sale on the occasion of International Women’s day which is celebrated worldwide on March 8. Flipkart has announced on its app that it will be holding a Women’s Day Sale which will begin on March 7, the day before Women’s day and will end on March 8 which is Women’s day. The hashtag that they are running with the sale is #ForEveryHer with the tagline “This Women’s Day celebrate every her”.

The banner adds that there will be discounts of upto 75 percent on televisions and other appliances at the sale. The prices of all that is going to be on sale has not been revealed and many of the more attractive discounted prices have been censored in a ‘fill-in-the-blanks’ manner. Though there are strong hints at big discounts like the one MarQ 32-inch HD Smart TV which has been teased with a price of under Rs 20,000, and irons from Philips and Bajaj for under Rs 300. A VU FullHD 43-inch LED TV will be available for Rs 17,499 is one of the prices that have been revealed.

Besides these there are teased prices of Voltas air conditioners which are teased to be under Rs 30,000, Godrej 185L 3 Star refrigerators priced under Rs 20,000, similarly for MarQ washing machines. The page also suggests that there are curated ranges of appliances with discounts of up to 70 percent. Products in this sale will come with No-Cost EMI options, Flipkart extended warranty for Rs 399 and exchange offers of up to Rs 22,000.

