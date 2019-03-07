Flipkart Women's Day Sale: Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus available with huge discount

Flipkart is hosting a big Women’s Day sale on its platform on March 7 and March 8. While the deals are aimed at women, there are some attractive discounts on smartphones that will appeal all kinds of consumers. We gave you a look at some of the top deals available on smartphones, home appliances and other electronics during the two day sale. However, it turns out the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant is also offering attractive discounts on Nokia smartphones, mainly the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus. Here is a look at how much these two devices cost during Flipkart’s Women’s Day sale.

Nokia 5.1 Plus at Rs 9,999

Nokia 5.1 Plus, the new entry-level model from Finnish company HMD Global, is getting big discount during the Women’s Day sale. The smartphone was launched in India at a retail price of Rs 13,199 and was recently available for Rs 10,499 but during the Women’s Day sale, it is available for Rs 8,999. This is the lowest price yet seen on the smartphone and the discount could be owed to Nokia brand’s popularity among consumers, who prefer latest software over specifications.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus from HMD Global is one of the best looking smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. It sports a metal and glass design and features a 5.8-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top. It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. There is dual 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is part of Android One program and was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo but has received Android Pie update. The smartphone is backed by a 3,060mAh battery and is available in Blue, Black and White color.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 13,999

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is one of the most premium looking devices in HMD Global’s mid-range segment and it features a metal casing with glass back. During the two day sale, the smartphone is available for Rs 13,999 and comes no cost EMI benefits from HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. It features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes equipped with 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and features a 16-megapixel camera at the front as well. It is backed by a 3,060mAh battery, supports fast charging and runs Android 9 Pie.