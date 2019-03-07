Flipkart Women's Day Sale: Here is a look at top deals on smartphones, laptops and home appliances

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Flipkart is hosting a big sale where it is offering discounts across categories such as mobiles, electronics, computing products and fashion. The deals offered during the Women’s Day sale held on March 7 and March 8 are aimed at women and customers can avail no cost EMI option using HDFC Bank Debit or Credit card. The deals are lucrative enough that it is applicable to almost every other customer. Here is a look at the top deals available from Flipkart during the Women’s Day Sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 10,999

Every sale, whether on Flipkart or on Amazon India, have always offered big discounts on mobile devices and this sale is no exception. During the Women’s Day sale on Flipkart, Xiaomi’s best-selling Redmi Note 6 Pro is available for a discounted price of Rs 10,999.

To recall, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched last month at a retail price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant but is being discounted by Rs 3,000 during this sale. It is an incremental update with 6.26-inch Full HD+ notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and 64GB storage. It sports dual rear camera setup on the front as well as rear. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It comes in four finishes – red, blue, black and rose gold.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 available at Rs 7,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 maybe around a year old but the smartphone continues to be one of the best-seller for the Taiwanese brand in India. While the 3GB RAM variant was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999, it was later discounted to retail for Rs 8,499.

During the Women’s Day sale, the device is being discounted further and is available for Rs 7,999. In terms of specifications, it features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Honor 9N available at Rs 9,999

The Honor 9N is also seeing big discount during Women’s Day sale and the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,999. It features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 659 SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It features dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 first sale at 12PM IST

Xiaomi’s 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro will go on its first sale today at 12:00PM IST on Flipkart. The TV features a 32-inch HD ready panel and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage and packs 20W speakers. It runs Android TV with Patchwall UI and is priced at Rs 12,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Other deals to know

During Women’s Day sale, Nokia 5.1 Plus is being offered for Rs 8,999 while Xiaomi is also offering the Redmi Y2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro at discounted price. Flipkart says there are offers on laptops starting from Rs 12,990 and up to 75 percent off on TVs and home appliances.