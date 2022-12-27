comscore Flipkart Year End Sale: Best deals on Apple iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1) and more
Flipkart Year End Sale is now live: Best deals on Poco C31, iPhone 13, Vivo T1 44W and more

Flipkart Year End Sale is now live in India and will come to an end on December 31. During this sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards. Customers can also get offers and discounts on smartphones from brands including Samsung, Poco, Redmi, Xiaomi and more. Also Read - Apple supplier TSMC kicks off 3nm chip production ahead of M2 Pro, Max launch

Here are the top deals on smartphones available during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Also Read - Samsung planning to launch Galaxy S22 FE in 2023: Report

Best deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 13 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to feature 48MP main camera

On Flipkart, iPhone 13 is available at a discount of Rs 7,900 and is selling at a starting price of Rs 61,900. Buyers can also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Google Pixel 6A

Launched at Rs 43,999, Google Pixel 6A is now selling at Rs 29,999 in India during the Flipkart Year End sale.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. Right now, it is available at a starting price of Rs 27,999 on Flipkart. You can also get Rs 2,000 off on a Bank of Baroda credit card.

Apple iPhone 11 

Apple iPhone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs 43,900, however, you can purchase it at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart right now.

Infinix Note 12

Infinix Note 12 is selling at a starting price of Rs 9,999, down from Rs 15,999.

Moto Edge 30

Moto Edge 30 is available at Rs 22,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 off on Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Redmi Note 11 SE 

Redmi Note 11 SE was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,499. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 11,499. Buyers can get Rs 500 off on SBI Bank credit cards.

Vivo T1 44W

Vivo T1 44W is available at a starting price of Rs 14,499 on Flipkart. Buyers can also get Rs 2,000 on Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Realme 9

Launched at Rs 17,999, Realme 9 4G is now available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 on Flipkart.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2022 11:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 27, 2022 11:11 AM IST
