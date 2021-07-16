Apple now offers free AirPods with these MacBook, iPad models in India: How to avail the deal

Apple has a mouth-watering deal to offer to college/university students in India, as well as other parts of the world. Apple’s annual education offer is now live on Apple Store online in the country, which was launched just last year. The best thing about the offer is that if a student purchases one of the eligible Macbooks/iMac and iPads he/she will get an AirPods free of cost. That’s interesting isn’t it? Also Read - Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

The Apple education discount offer isn’t available on all Macbook models or iPad models. The eligible devices under the offer include – MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro and Mac mini; iPad Pro and iPad Air. To avail the offer, students in the country can simply buy an eligible Mac or iPad for college/university and get AirPods (wired charging). Apple also offers a chance to upgrade to AirPods Wireless charging for Rs 4,000 or to AirPods Pro for Rs 10,000. Also Read - iMessage is not an app: India withdraws compliance letter sent to Apple

This is not just it. Additionally, the tech giant is offering 20 percent off AppleCare, education discount on Apple Pencil and Keyboard, Apple Music Student Plan for Rs 49/month which includes free Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade free for 3 months, then Rs 99/month. Also Read - iOS 14.7 update could rollout soon as Apple reveals all release notes

Apple clarifies that the “offer is available to current and newly accepted college/university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels and is available on the special education section of Apple Store Online.” The company also said that the “offer subject to availability. While stocks last.”

Interested students who wish to avail this offer will first need to verify their eligibility via institution email address or credit card style student ID. In addition to existing college and university students and newly accepted college and university students, Apple students offer can be availed by parents looking to buy a new Mac or iPad for their kids, and teachers and staff at all levels in educational institutions.

“Students who attend college or university that are given a personal institution email address or credit card style student ID issued directly by their institution qualify for a UNiDAYS account,” Apple stated in its website.