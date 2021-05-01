Galaxy F62 with Rs 6,000 off on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale:Check offers

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is beginning from May 2 and as always, there are some good deals on smartphones across various price categories. Whether you want to get yourself an iPhone or an affordable Android device, there are some nice offers on several smartphones. Additionally, HDFC Bank customers will get 10 percent discount on transactions made via cards and EMI. Also Read - Realme 8 5G goes on sale in India: Starts at Rs 14,999, Flipkart availability and more

Flipkart is offering discounts on lots of smartphones across various prices. However, we have curated a list of phones that are truly great deals for what they offer. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is probably the best deal for consumers looking for a phone under Rs 20,000. Those seeking an iPhone can check out the discount on the iPhone 11. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

Here’s a curated list of all the lucrative discounts you can get on this Flipkart sale. Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded India launch today on Flipkart at 12PM, price expected to be under Rs 10,000

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale beneficial offers

Poco M3

The Poco M3 is getting a discount of Rs 1,000, which brings the starting price to Rs 9,999. This M3 looks attractive with its bold design and has a massive battery inside.

Samsung Galaxy F62

With a discount of Rs 6,000, the Galaxy F62 starting at Rs 17,999 is a bargain for mobile gamers. The Exynos 9825 delivers high-end performance while the 7000mAh battery promises a full day’s backup.

Realme Narzo 30A

The Realme Narzo 30A is another good deal with its discount of Rs 2,000, starting at Rs 7,999. The Narzo 30A has a 6000mAh battery and comes with a fast Helio G85 chip.

Realme 8

The recently launched Realme 8 gets a discount of Rs 1,000, thereby starting at a price of Rs 13,999. The Realme 8 has a nice AMOLED display and a capable Helio G95 chip similar to the Realme 7.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

If you seek flagship levels of performance, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is selling at a price of Rs 24,999. The Snapdragon 865 chip in this one is fast and you can expect to run almost anything you can find on the Google Play.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

The Realme X7 Pro 5G launched just two months ago but is selling with a discount of Rs 2,000. You can get it at a price of Rs 27,999 during the Flipkart sale. The Dimensity 1100+ chip is capable to run almost all apps and games with absolute ease.

Realme X7 5G

The Realme X7 5G with its Dimensity 800U chip will geta discount of Rs 1,000, thereby making its case as an affordable 5G smartphone.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 once again will sell at a discounted price of Rs 44,999 for the base 64GB version. The A13 Bionic chip can do video editing with ease, let alone handle mobile games and apps. You also get the UWB chip in this one that supports the AirTags.

iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought for Rs 24,990. The iQOO 3 is a gaming phone and gets its own gaming keys on the sides.