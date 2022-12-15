On the occasion of Christmas and New Year, Garmin has announced offers and discounts on its three major smartwatches: Lily, Venu2Plus, and Vivomove Sport. The smartwatch company is giving discounts of up to Rs 11,000 on these wearables. The offers are now valid till December 31 across Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Nykaa.com. Also Read - Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display and 25 sports modes launched in India

Offline buyers can get these offers on Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, All the leading retail watch channel.

Garmin announces offers on smartwatches

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Gamin Venu 2 Plus was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 50,490. It is now selling at a starting price of Rs 39,490, down by Rs 11,000. The smartwatch comes in Powder Gray, Black and Cream Gold colour variants.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED circular display, a speaker and a microphone that will let users make calls directly from the watch. In terms of battery, the company claims that the smartwatch can last up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode with music.

Garmin Lily

The smartwatch was launched at Rs 22,490 this year and is now selling at a discount of Rs 5,500. It is available at Rs 16,990. Garmin Lily comes in White, Rose Gold and Deep Orchid colour variants.

Garmin Lily sports a 34mm watch case along with a 14 mm band, which the company says has been inspired by classic, jewellery-like timepieces designed for smaller wrists. According to Garmin, the battery can last for up to five days.

Vivomove Sport

The Garmin smartwatch is selling at a discount of Rs 3,500 and is available at Rs 16,990. It was launched at Rs 20,490 in India. In terms of colour, the smartwatch is now available in Black, Ivory, and Cocoa colour variants.

It can track sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen and exercise. The smartwatch comes with a feature called Body Battery that monitors the users’ body for heart rate irregularities. This watch can be used to track the menstrual cycle as well.