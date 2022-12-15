comscore Garmin announces discounts at Lily, Vivomove Sport and more: Check details
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Garmin Announces Offers Smartwatch Price Buy Lily Venu2plus And Vivomove Sport
News

Garmin announces offers on Lily, Venu 2 Plus, and Vivomove Sport

Deals

The Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch is selling at a discount of Rs 3,500 and is available at Rs 16,990.

Highlights

  • Garmin Lily was launched at Rs 22,490 this year and is now selling at a discount of Rs 5,500.
  • The Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch is selling at a discount of Rs 3,500 and is available at Rs 16,990.
  • The offers are now valid till December 31 across Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Nykaa.com.
Untitled design - 2022-12-15T152058.250

On the occasion of Christmas and New Year, Garmin has announced offers and discounts on its three major smartwatches: Lily, Venu2Plus, and Vivomove Sport. The smartwatch company is giving discounts of up to Rs 11,000 on these wearables. The offers are now valid till December 31 across Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Nykaa.com. Also Read - Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display and 25 sports modes launched in India

Offline buyers can get these offers on Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, All the leading retail watch channel. Also Read - Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, Forerunner 255 series launched in India

Garmin announces offers on smartwatches

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Best gifts for techie and not-so-techie dads

Gamin Venu 2 Plus was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 50,490. It is now selling at a starting price of Rs 39,490, down by Rs 11,000. The smartwatch comes in Powder Gray, Black and Cream Gold colour variants.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED circular display, a speaker and a microphone that will let users make calls directly from the watch. In terms of battery, the company claims that the smartwatch can last up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode with music.

Garmin Lily

The smartwatch was launched at Rs 22,490 this year and is now selling at a discount of Rs 5,500. It is available at Rs 16,990. Garmin Lily comes in White, Rose Gold and Deep Orchid colour variants.

Garmin Lily sports a 34mm watch case along with a 14 mm band, which the company says has been inspired by classic, jewellery-like timepieces designed for smaller wrists. According to Garmin, the battery can last for up to five days.

Vivomove Sport

The Garmin smartwatch is selling at a discount of Rs 3,500 and is available at Rs 16,990. It was launched at Rs 20,490 in India. In terms of colour, the smartwatch is now available in Black, Ivory,  and Cocoa colour variants.

It can track sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen and exercise. The smartwatch comes with a feature called Body Battery that monitors the users’ body for heart rate irregularities. This watch can be used to track the menstrual cycle as well.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2022 3:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 15, 2022 3:37 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Garmin Lily, Venu 2 Plus, Vivomove Sport now available at massive discounts
Deals
Garmin Lily, Venu 2 Plus, Vivomove Sport now available at massive discounts
Acer Swift Edge laptop launched in India: Check price, specs

Laptops

Acer Swift Edge laptop launched in India: Check price, specs

Nokia C31 quietly debuts in India: All details here

Mobiles

Nokia C31 quietly debuts in India: All details here

Revealed! Apple uses these camera sensors in its iPhones

News

Revealed! Apple uses these camera sensors in its iPhones

Samsung might launch two budget smartphones in India next week

Mobiles

Samsung might launch two budget smartphones in India next week

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Acer Swift Edge laptop launched in India: Check price, specs

Revealed! Apple uses these camera sensors in its iPhones

Mahindra Thar 5-door to debut in India on January 26, 2023: Report

iQOO 11 series launch date in India: Features, specs, price and other details

Google releases its list of favourite Chrome extensions for 2022

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?